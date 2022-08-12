Nancy Pelosi’s son is the second largest investor in a $22 million Chinese company whose senior executive was arrested in a fraud investigation, DailyMail.com can reveal, raising questions about his secretive visit to Taiwan with his mother.

As well as investing, Paul Pelosi Jr, 53, also worked for the telecoms company, Borqs Technologies, in a board or consultancy role, Securities and Exchange Commission documents show.

He was awarded 700,000 shares for his services, making him the fifth largest shareholder in the company. After other insiders sold stock in June 2021 he became the second largest – more stock than one of its two co-founders and topped only by CEO Pat Sek Yuen Chan.

In September 2019 Chinese law enforcement detained the president of one of Borq’s subsidiaries and seized copies of contracts and accounting records in a reported fraud investigation.

Pelosi on her son going with her to Taiwan: “His role was to be my escort.”pic.twitter.com/Cpfb7ECBaV — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 11, 2022

Jesse Watters: If you thought Hunter Biden’s business deals were shady, just wait:



Breaking🚨: Paul Pelosi Jr., Nancy's son, was an unnamed guest during her tour of Asia & Taiwan He also is also on the board of Two Lithium Mining Companies, $SXOOF & $ATAO Asian Countries produce 75%+ of the world's Lithium Batteries — Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker ♟ (@PelosiTracker_) August 9, 2022