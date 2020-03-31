A top hospital executive in New York was fired and another placed on leave over the weekend for Facebook comments saying President Trump supporters should infect each other with the coronavirus.
Laura Krolczyk, the former vice president for external affairs at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, in Buffalo, was initially placed on leave pending an investigation into the comments but was later terminated, spokeswoman Annie Deck-Miller said Saturday, The Buffalo News reported.
Lisa LaTrovato, the director of development at Hauptman Woodward Medical Research Institute in Buffalo, was also placed on leave for her comments to Ms. Krolczyk on Facebook, The Buffalo News reported.
According to screenshots posted by Republican operative Michael Caputo, Ms. Krolczyk commented on one of her posts: “Trump supporters need to pledge to give up their ventilators for someone else … and not go to the hospital.”
Ms. LaTrovato responded: “I think they should be the only ones in packed churches on Sunday.”
Ms. Krolczyk then said: “They should barricade themselves in there and ride this out.”
“Also don’t cash your stimulus check,” she later added. “It’s all a hoax. Chew some ibuprofen and be on with your day.”
Ms. Krolczyk previously worked for Hillary Clinton and Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, The Buffalo News reported. Ms. LaTrovato previously worked for late Democratic Rep. Louise Slaughter, the outlet said.
Roswell Park called Ms. Krolczyk’s comments “inappropriate.”
“This behavior is not tolerated at Roswell Park,” the institute said. “If any team members act in a way that does not accord with that commitment, we will take swift and appropriate action, just as we did in this instance.”
Hauptman Woodward also issued a statement Saturday saying the issue was being addressed.
“HWI leadership is addressing this regrettable personnel matter directly with the individual involved, who has been placed on administrative leave pending further internal review,” the institute said.
