Several major advertisers, including T-Mobile, Disney and Papa John’s, have pulled their financial support for “Tucker Carlson Tonight” following the hosts criticism of the Black Live Matter movement. However, one of the biggest advertisers on Fox News has no plans to follow suit.

In a statement to Newsweek, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a vocal Trump supporter and Minnesota chairman of his re-election campaign, said the ads would continue.

“MyPillow is not changing its advertising. I make all my advertising decisions based on what is best for my customers and my employees. MyPillow believes all lives matter and values all our employees and customers, treating them like family.”

Lindell himself is the star of MyPillow’s advertising campaigns.



Carlson courted controversy on Monday’s broadcast when he declared police brutality protests following the death of George Floyd were “definitely not about black lives.”

“This may be a lot of things, this moment we’re living through, but it is definitely not about black lives, and remember that when they come for you, and at this rate, they will,” Carlson said.

In a recent segment, Carlson also attacked “Sesame Street” character Elmo.

“It’s a children’s show. Got that, Bobby? America is a very bad place and it’s your fault, so no matter what happens, no matter what they do to you when you grow up, you have no right to complain,” Carlson said Tuesday.

Asked on Twitter if Carlson’s message was supported by T-Mobile, CEO Mike Sievert tweeted back, “It definitely is not. Bye-bye Tucker Carlson! #BlackLivesMatter.”

