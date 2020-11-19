MSNBC analyst Howard Fineman faced the wrath of liberals and Twitter blue checks when he criticized former President Barack Obama for lecturing President Donald Trump on the eve of the release of his mammoth autobiography.

“I’m an #Obama fan, but can’t help but noticing that he lectured #Trump about ego management on the eve of publishing a 700-page FIRST VOLUME of his own autobiography,” wrote Fineman.

Former CNN contributor Roland Martin’s reaction was typical of the responses Fineman received.

Fineman’s tweet was in response to comments Obama made during his interview with CBS News’ Scott Pelley on 60 Minutes, when Pelley asked, “What is your advice in this moment for President Trump?”

“Well, a president is a public servant. They are temporary occupants of the office, by design. And when your time is up then it is your job to put the country first and think beyond your own ego, and your own interests, and your own disappointments. My advice to President Trump is, if you want at this late stage in the game to be remembered as somebody who put country first, it’s time for you to do the same thing,” Obama said.

Pelley also asked Obama, “What should President Trump do on this next inauguration day?”

“Look, there are a set of traditions that we have followed in the peaceful transfer of power. The outgoing president congratulates the incoming president, instructs the government and the agencies to cooperate with the new government coming in. You invite the president-elect to the Oval Office.

“And then on inauguration day, the president invites the president-elect to the White House and there’s a small reception. And then you drive to the inauguration site, and the outgoing president sits there and is part of the audience as the new president is sworn in.

“And at that point, the outgoing president is a citizen like everybody else and owes the new president the chance to do their best on behalf of the American people. Whether Donald Trump will do the same thing, we’ll have to see. So far, that’s not been his approach. But you know, hope springs eternal. There’s a promised land out there somewhere.”

