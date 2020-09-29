The Ohio mom who was tased for not wearing a mask at a middle school football game was charged with criminal trespassing. Other charges, such as resisting arrest, are also currently pending according to news station WCMH.

Alecia Kitts, who was watching her son’s football game when the incident occurred on Wednesday, had removed her mask after socially-distancing herself in the stands. She was approached by a school resources officer, Officer Chris Smith, who asked her to put on her mask in order to follow the school’s protocol. When Kitts refused both putting on the mask and leaving her seat, Officer Smith used his taser on her back in order to subdue her. She was then cuffed and escorted off the field.

The now-viral video showcasing the event has created a nationwide uproar. Logan Police Department, which is handling the incident, stated that they received multiple calls condemning the police department for their actions against Kitts as well as racial slurs against Officer Smith, who is Black.

Others came out in praise of the officer’s handling of the situation. Nearly 30 residents showed their support of Officer Smith by standing outside the police department holding signs with phrases such as “you’re the best copy Smitty” and “#StandWithSmitty.”

“I’m not a fan of the mask mandate,” says one supporter and Logan citizen, Kevin Knight. “I’m not. But you still have to be a law-abiding citizen.”

Skylar Steward, the father of Kitts’s son, has filed a citizen complaint against Officer Smith. Kitts’s lawyer, Maurice A. Thompson, states that the woman has done nothing wrong. “Logan School District totally misapplied the law,” Thompson states. “And misapplied it haphazardly and violently.”

