The Ohio mom who was tased for not wearing a mask at a middle school football game was charged with criminal trespassing. Other charges, such as resisting arrest, are also currently pending according to news station WCMH.
Alecia Kitts, who was watching her son’s football game when the incident occurred on Wednesday, had removed her mask after socially-distancing herself in the stands. She was approached by a school resources officer, Officer Chris Smith, who asked her to put on her mask in order to follow the school’s protocol. When Kitts refused both putting on the mask and leaving her seat, Officer Smith used his taser on her back in order to subdue her. She was then cuffed and escorted off the field.
The now-viral video showcasing the event has created a nationwide uproar. Logan Police Department, which is handling the incident, stated that they received multiple calls condemning the police department for their actions against Kitts as well as racial slurs against Officer Smith, who is Black.
Others came out in praise of the officer’s handling of the situation. Nearly 30 residents showed their support of Officer Smith by standing outside the police department holding signs with phrases such as “you’re the best copy Smitty” and “#StandWithSmitty.”
“I’m not a fan of the mask mandate,” says one supporter and Logan citizen, Kevin Knight. “I’m not. But you still have to be a law-abiding citizen.”
Skylar Steward, the father of Kitts’s son, has filed a citizen complaint against Officer Smith. Kitts’s lawyer, Maurice A. Thompson, states that the woman has done nothing wrong. “Logan School District totally misapplied the law,” Thompson states. “And misapplied it haphazardly and violently.”
This is the governor of Ohio!
___
(c)2020 The Patriot-News (Harrisburg, Pa.)
Visit The Patriot-News (Harrisburg, Pa.) at www.pennlive.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Ohio has outdone NY, Michigan and California in mask idiocy. The football game was OUTSIDE and the woman wasn’t close to anyone until she was attacked by this so called ‘officer’.
I hope Ohio citizens are ready to pay the tremendous settlement this woman is going to get.
I agree except that the officer should have to pay for everything out of his own pockets. The taxpayers ought not to have to pay for his stupidity.
Precisely which “law” was she supposedly breaking? Show me the signatures on the legislation that mandates people need to wear masks at all.
No, having some mayor make a decree is not legislation. In a city, the town council has to vote on it and the mayor signs it into law. At state level, the state congress has to vote on it and the governor signs it into law.
Arresting someone for not following “guidelines” is false arrest. The fact that he tased her makes it assault and battery. I would sue, sue, sue.
This mask lunacy has NOTHING to do with the safety of ANYONE. It is STUPID PEOPLE exercising power over the general population. They think if they can get us to wear a useless mask, they can get us to give up the rest of our rights without any questions. An ignorant, docile population is easily led to the slaughter. History is replete with examples.
I hope the School and the State get sued for the maximum amount possible.
You can burn, loot, harass people and get away with it if you are BLM but a mom not wearing her mask and you get tased and charged to the maximum.
This is absolute B.S
The “officer” should be charged with assault…the mask is unconstitutional, his attack is shameful and the politicians cover up is criminal.
the new gestapo is alive and well in the democrat run states and cities! seig heil seig heil.
Ridiculous ! Outdoors & more than 6 feet from anyone. Written Citation should be maximum response. What about individuals wearing masks improperly ? There is no end to this unconstitutional lunacy !
I had great empathy for the woman being tased and for her son who must have been horrified at his mother being hurt.
It is hard to watch as people’s businesses are being looted. They aren’t tased because they are BLM/Antifah. They torched countless numbers of businesses, nothing happened to these criminals. They destroyed property all over this country and yet nothing happened to these thugs. . . . and yet, a woman who was not near anyone with no chance of her giving the disease to anyone, just minding her own business and can’t even enjoy a game her son is in, gets roughed up and tased by Police Officers. Almost as if they were targeting and making examples of people before the crowd.
This woman wasn’t bothering anybody and it was way over the top to use such force against her. I hope she sues them until they don’t have a penny left.
If officers want to be revered and respected, this is certainly not the way to go about it. Sooo, there may be a two fold reason for this situation. One: To discredit the police. Two: To get compliance about the masks and anything else the Marxists come up with for the masses.
Those who cheered the police, in this case, are like lambs being lead to the slaughter. Ignorant dolts who would follow any state rues without question or logic. America – there are too many of them and we are in trouble.
The mask mandate we have says to wear it all the time indoors and wear it outdoors IF you cannot social distance. She was far from anyone so it was NOT possible for her to violate anyone’s safe space. This tyranny has got to come to a swift end before we lose all of our Constitutional freedoms. The Gestapo strikes again.
COMMENT I live not too far from where this took place – this was a Logan School system mandate for some reason, not the State of Ohio – disqus is right – you only need to wear a mask outdoors if you can’t be six feet apart. Common sense should have prevailed here by the officer – and then to charge this lady with trespassing, etc. is absolutely ridiculous.
“Common sense should have prevailed…”
Common sense has no place when you’re enabling a Marxist overthrow of the Free World. There is no restraint, no common sense, no independent thought, no critical analysis, no compassion, no understanding, no wisdom, no mercy.
Tasing someone is supposed to be used instead of shooting them. So the cop contends that he would have shot her? How absurd. They’re outside. Being outside is safe, no mask required. What I see is deadly assault on a peaceful mother minding her own business and not committing a crime. Total inappropriate use of force. Imagine if she were black or a “protester.”
I know of businesses that never have enforce the mask bit. A business that cops come into all the time to buy firearms, ammo, etc. Nobody has gotten sick even though they come in contact with hundreds of different people every week.
Kung-flu scare.
I NEVER wear a mask outdoors and I’m 76 – that’s the most idiotic thing to come out of Columbus – amidst many since this crap started. I’ve been analyzing Ohio’s raw data since April and our masters KNEW their was no pandemic after two weeks. The current death rate in Ohio is in the same neighborhood as the flu and over half are from nursing homes.
I am pro-law enforcement and am the first to side with police, but when I watched this I was furious. I never wanted to kick a friggin cop in the head as much as I wanted to this huge officer who has to taze a petitie woman to remove her from stands ??
So nowadays police stand down when people are burning down buildings and looting stores, but they taze a mom who wants to breath fresh air, while she watches her son play football OUTSIDE ????
Shame on you Officer Smith !!! I realize you are someone’s dad, son or husband, but damn it, you handled this like a coward.
I hope that rent-a-cop is happy. She can FIRE him once she owns the school!
not only that arrogant security officer but also the district attorney that is charging her, should be fired and sued. This is evil.
If a white cop tased a black woman for the same incident, she would be awarded a few million dollars after rioters burned the school down.
What about the people in the background walking around without masks on?!?
“I’m not a fan of the mask mandate,” says one supporter and Logan citizen, Kevin Knight. “I’m not. But you still have to be a law-abiding citizen.”
Really? Everything Hitler did was legal.
This whole thing has been a hot steaming load from day one and if that bruiser needed a taser to resolve the situation, he should be charged, fired and have a cattle prod applied in his proctoscope port.
I live in the city this incident occurred in. Officer Smith was clearly in the right to arrest Ms. Kitts. The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has mandated the wearing of masks for fall sports to be allowed to be played. Officer Smith was hired by the school and was doing the job he was hired for by asking Ms. Kitts to leave after she refused to wear a mask. They announce several times at games that everyone in attendance must wear a mask. She had a mask on to get into the game and her mask can clearly be seen hanging out of her back pocket in the video. Once she refused to put her mask back on and refused to leave, she was trespassing. Yes, there is no law requiring wearing a mask and this is a free country. She was free to not wear a mask but the school is free to not allow anyone not wearing a mask on the property. It is no different than if someone showed up in KKK garb or Nazi uniform. They would be asked to leave and if they didn’t comply, they would be arrested for trespassing.
Officer Smith did not use excessive force. My opinion form the video was that he was trying not to injure her. I’m sure he could have easily subdued and hand cuffed her without the use of the taser but that it would have required more force on his part. And he did warn her that he would tase her if she continued to resist. I doubt the shock to her shoulder injured her or hurt more than the shocks I received from electric fences growing up.
That stadium looked pretty empty but good for you. No matter how ridiculous a mandate is, you would obey it, without question. When police are ordered to stand down and let a city burn your reply would be ‘hey man-they got to obey orders’. It’s for your own good.
Whatever dude. I’m not the sheep that you are. I wouldn’t go to a game because of the mask mandate. But if chose to, I would follow the rules of entry. You know, like being clothed, no weapons, no alcohol, etc. I don’t believe in the mask mandate and only wear them when required. I don’t believe the virus is as bad as they make it out to be. It’s no more dangerous than the flu. There’s only been 2% of the population tested positive and only 2% of those that have died.
And no, I don’t think the cops should stand down while cities burn so don’t be an idiot and profess what my thoughts would be. I think the cops should be able to protect themselves when rocks, bottles, and bodily fluids are being hurled at them. I think owners should be able to defend their properties with any measure they want.
There is no law stating u have to wear a mask. If it is not in the constitution then kiss my ***. I’m 60 and haven’t wore a mask. Don’t get in my face and tell me I have wear a mask cause ur not going to like the outcome
“The now-viral video…”
No, not really. I just watched it on YouTube and it had about 16,000 views. 17 likes and 13 dislikes.
Hardly viral.
I did a little research on what a SRO, School Resources Officer is and what I found out is some of the personal traits one should possess. This is according to the website Chron:
School resource officers must have a number of professional and personal traits that allow them to integrate successfully into a school environment. In addition to the services they provide, resource officers also model moral and ethical police behavior for students to help promote better relationships between the public and law enforcement officers. Here are some other important characteristics of school resource officers:
Even temper.
Patient attitude.
Ability to intercept and mediate arguments and fights.
Ability to interact well with children and adolescents.
Looks like Dirty Harry is missing a few.
The only criminal behavior I see here is from this idiot “officer” who assaulted, tasered, and manhandled this poor citizen who was minding her own business. He is the one who should be prosecuted and put away for a very long time to protect the public.
Always good to have the mask nazis nearby
More idiocy from the control freaks!
“I’m not a fan of the mask mandate,” says one supporter and Logan citizen, Kevin Knight. “I’m not. But you still have to be a law-abiding citizen.” I am not familiar with the “LAW” where this happened, I do know for a fact, much of this crap comes from tyrannical governors, who are trying to use an edict, (an official order or proclamation issued by a person in authority) NOTE, THIS IS NOT A LAW. Most, if not all, of these situations ARE NOT LAW and these governors are overstepping an emergency power that is granted to them for “TEMPORARY” authority in case of an emergency, usually never more than 30-60 days. After that point, the state legislature MUST act to MAKE a law. Such is the case in CO, the tyrannical toad in the governor’s office has far overstepped his authority. This will continue if the LEMMINGS keep following along, get the facts, and if need be, force the issue, they cannot arrest everybody at once. Do your own math, this is being used much like the farce of climate change, to control the masses, as long as there are a few useful idiots i.e. (“you’re the best copy Smitty” and “#StandWithSmitty.”) to play along and play nanny state SJWs, they are getting their way, wake up people. This was an extreme example of someone “OVERSTEPPNG THEIR AUTHORITY, heads need to roll, recalls need started, and fire the fool. One look at the picture tells me, the oversized cop had NO need to tase a 115# woman.