WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday that he’s voted in the Nov. 3 election — but not for the leader of his party.
“I did not vote for President Trump,” the Utah senator told CNN. He did not say whom he did vote for.
It was the latest chapter in the bitter history between the two men, who represent two wings of the modern Republican Party. Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, has said publicly that the New York real estate magnate is unfit for the presidency. In 2016, Romney wrote in the name of his wife, Ann, rather than vote for Donald Trump, the GOP presidential nominee.Then, President-elect Trump appeared to court Romney for secretary of state, culminating in a now-famous photo of the two eating dinner in New York.
In the Senate, Romney was the lone Republican to vote for Trump’s impeachment earlier this year.
Romney is just like the rest of the liberals a piece of . He’s still suffering from jealousy for not having what it takes to be president. Sour grapes!!!
When Harris takes over the presidency and turns the USA into a Communist country I will blame Romney. Doesn’t he know the Dems bite the bullet and vote blue no matter what idiot they’re voting for?
Unless its a Christian Supreme Court Justice nominatioin, then they are AWOL on the vote, and THE PEOPLE they represent don’t get the representative vote they voted for. So much for Representative government.
Yes, what a spoiled brat with more macho pride than sense!
“Mitt Romney Wants You To Know He Voted But Not For Trump”,,,and WE THE PEOPLE of truth or consequences want Romney to know who voted but not for Romeny when he ran against Obama, and why. He still hasn’t figured out the why , nor the writing on the wall when he comes up for re-election himself. Cast ytour vote upon the waters and it will return to YOU after many days.
Romney….. he’s a BUM.
And why do I can how a RINO votes? He is just trying to stay relevant any why he can. Too bad he is not succeeding.
“Mitt Romney wants you to know he voted but not for Trump”
Mitt Romney also wants you to know he’s a Republican but not in any more than the name.
Since John McCain died and Jeff Flake quit, Romney wants to be King of the RINO’s.
https://alchetron.com/cdn/lord-rataxes-ac0fc343-7437-4111-a838-caaf88ab7c4-resize-750.png
Can’t the Republican National Committee throw his useless butt out of the party? I think I hate this moron more than the jackass he voted for!
If Joe gets elected president and his Son Biden gets arrested will Joe pardon him? If charges are bought against President Biden can he then pardon himself?
He voted for Karl Marx.
unlike what Romney believes, there are not enough Latter Day Saints to vote and keep him in office, particularly when a man designed by God to be a Latter day saint, turns out of be a latter elction Devil. Jealousy is not next to Godliness.
He voted for Biden! Actually he probably voted for Trump but would never admit it. Or maybe it was for Mickey Mouse.
I think there is something wrong with Romney. Either he has some kind of mental impairment that causes him to commit political suicide or there is something of an even more surreptitious nature that is behind this hatred of Trump and indifference to the conservative movement.
Romney is like Clinton, still have a tantrum because no one wanted his sorry butt. He is so busy punishing Trump and turning his back on his party that he is cutting his ow throat. He makes the slime a slug leaves look good.
Why doesn’t the GOP kick romney out of the republican party? Democrats vote for the nominee even though that nominee can’t remember his own name and that nominee picked a prostitute for a running mate!
The republican party cannot count on mitt romney for anything important! Get rid of him!
Romney did a write-in, voting for himself.
Romney is part of the political elite group that wants nothing to do with Trump because they are afraid he’ll find the skeletons in the closets. Romney’s son was influence peddling also and as he watches Biden’s son get called on it he’s probably getting a little nervous the Romney family might be next.
I’m SURE that ARROGANT little ******* voted for a WRITE-IN candidate: Himself!
If he didn’t vote for President Trump, he has shown he is mentally unfit for office, and no Republican should ever vote for him again.
I didn’t know Romney could hate president Trump so much that he IS willing to see America destroyed. He is as evil as Obama, Clinton’s and pathetic Sleepy Joe.
He said he wrote in Ann Romney in 2016, which, in essence, is a vote for the Democrat party. As a former supporter, I continue to be disappointed by his behavior and elevation of Socialism/Communism in the US.