Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday told Republican donors that the party has “no room” for Russian President Vladimir Putin “apologists.”
“There is no room in this party for apologists for Putin. There is only room for champions of freedom,” Pence said, according to excerpts of the speech obtained by CBS News and NBC News.
Pence also argued about the merits of NATO standing in stark contrast to Trump, who has previously suggested withdrawing from the alliance.
“To those who argue that NATO expansion is somehow responsible for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, ask yourself, where would our friends in Eastern Europe be today if they were not in NATO?” Pence said.
Pence also appeared to hit out at Trump for his repeated false claims that he lost the 2020 presidential election because of voter fraud. The former vice president said that “elections are about the future” and that the party “cannot win by fighting yesterday’s battles, or by relitigating the past.”
“My fellow Republicans, we can only win if we are united around an optimistic vision for the future based on our highest values,” Pence said.
The speech from Pence, made during an event in New Orleans, came just a week after former President Donald Trump praised Putin as a “smart” man while downplaying the Russian invasion of Ukraine in his fiery 85-minute speech during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando.
“Biden has obsessed for months over how to stop the invasion of a foreign country thousands of miles away,” Trump said. “You can’t defend western civilization if you would not be able to defend our own civilization.”
The former president said that Democrats believe “Ukraine sovereignty must be defended at all costs” but that the U.S. has “a border that’s a catastrophe.”
“The former vice president said that “elections are about the future” and that the party “cannot win by fighting yesterday’s battles, or by relitigating the past.” Yep Mike, don’t worry about the voter fraud in the past, so the evil Democrat communists can do it again in the future and as a result, prevent a Conservative Republican from ever becoming President again! We should rename Pence, Mike the Moron. Hey Mike, forget about all of the corruption that took place in the past by the FBI, the DOJ, the State Department, the Intelligence agencies, the Pentagon, the CDC and Fauci’s NIAID so no one is held accountable and so this corruption can go on forever. Like I stated above, Mike the Moron, a corrupt RINO!
“Republican Party Has ‘No Room’ For Putin ‘Apologists’,,,,nor Pelosi impeachment apologists either.
“ask yourself, where would our friends in Eastern Europe be today if they were not in NATO?”,,,then ask yourself where America would be today if some Republicans were not into RINO?”
Trump rightly said “You can’t defend western civilization if you would not be able to defend our own civilization.”,,,,,,,,,AT HOME!