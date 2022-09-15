Former Vice President Mike Pence wants to be the pro-life candidate, regardless of the political cost.
The staunch Christian conservative said he backs any effort to ban abortion, either at the state or federal level, even if it costs Republicans seats in the midterms congressional election.
“I welcome any and all efforts to advance the cause of life in state capitals or in the nation’s capital,” Pence told Real Clear Politics. “And I have every confidence that the next Republican president, whoever that may be, will stand for the right to life.”
Pence, who is planning a possible 2024 presidential run, said GOP lawmakers should show some spine and stand up for their pro-life beliefs.
“It is imperative that Republicans and conservatives resolve, here and now, that we will not shrink from the fight,” he said. Stopping abortion “is profoundly more important than any short-term politics.”
Abortion rights has emerged as a huge issue in the midterm congressional elections after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed a woman’s right to choose.
Since the ruling, pro-choice Democrats have reeled off a string of special elections from New York to Alaska and voters in deep red Kansas emphatically rejected a push to roll back abortion rights.
Fearing more political carnage, Republicans, even strongly pro-life ones, are scrambling to soften their stands on the issue.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tossed fuel on the fire this week by proposing a nationwide ban on abortion after 15 weeks.
The move will not only give the pro-choice national majority a reason to vote for Democrats in blue states as well as red ones. It also amounts to a complete reversal from the long-held GOP orthodoxy that abortion rules should be left up to the states.
But Pence rejects that argument. Despite firm evidence to the contrary, he claimed that making abortion a key issue will actually benefit Republicans.
“I’m convinced that enthusiasm among pro-life Americans in states across the country is equal to, or greater than, any new motivation by people that support abortion rights,” Pence said.
Pence and Graham open their mouths to speak when they should not or wait to speak. Then don’t open their mouths when they SHOULD! Seems we have too many Republicans doing that, hard to figure out why.
They are RINO Republicans, both of them. They just can’t stop crossing the aisle to defeat conservatism.
BECAUSE they are not conservatives. I CURSE the day trump stupidly chose him as his running mate..
Pence wasn’t a stupid choice. Trump badly needed a solid conservative who knew how DC worked. Pence met the qualifications and he did a good job for Trump right up until the end. He was invaluable in his role in the pandemic.
It’s necessary to see people and what they do as a whole. Pence put up with a lot and he was loyal until he wasn’t. I remember both.
At one time I would have been happy to vote for Mike Pence but not now. And that is not based on what he didn’t do on Jan. 6th. It is based on Pence’s comments since then and his offer to testify to the Jan. 6 committee. That is a step too far.
“The staunch Christian conservative said he backs any effort to ban abortion, either at the state or federal level, even if it costs Republicans seats in the midterms congressional election.”
This STUPID Former Vice President Mike Pence! Or maybe Mike Pence IS a Democrat Party’s RINO. If the immoral, demonic Democrats win control of the Senate and the House and with their puppet president there will be a unrestricted abortion bill passed by the Democrats that YOU helped get elected!
HE HAS to be a plant. THat’s the only reason i can think of that he (And graham) are SO WILLING TO RISK losing the so-called red-wave take back of our congress, for this…
I agree with Graham on this one. Abortion is something we will never totally agree on. But adults Compromise. 15 week is 3 1/2 months. That’s plenty of time to know your Pregnant and get a abortion. But 3 1/2 months is a good Compromise
This adult doesn’t vote to kill human life at any stage of pregnancy.
The Supreme Court settled this. There are states where a woman can have her baby legally killed before birth and states where she cannot. If Lindsey Graham had any comprehension of the Constitution he would understand that the federal government has no constitutional role in abortion.
This year I have a choice of voting for a pro-abortion Democrat or a pro-abortion Republican for the US Senate. I will have to skip that race. There are many issues I can overlook but this is not one of them. Republicans lose base votes when they join the Democrats on our issues.
I DON’T even think the feds should even be INVOLVED IN THIS> IT SHOULD always have been a STATE ISSUE.. Period.
Go away, Pence. You’re not relevant anymore. Now you’re more like an annoying fly.