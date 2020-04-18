Former Vice President Joe Biden’s team is speaking with former first lady Michelle Obama about winning her endorsement and having her play a role in his campaign, according to a report.

Former President Obama endorsed Biden last week soon after Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race and Biden emerged as the apparent Democratic nominee.

While the former president is still popular with his party, Michelle Obama’s star power among progressives may well eclipse her husband’s.

