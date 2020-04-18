Former Vice President Joe Biden’s team is speaking with former first lady Michelle Obama about winning her endorsement and having her play a role in his campaign, according to a report.
Former President Obama endorsed Biden last week soon after Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race and Biden emerged as the apparent Democratic nominee.
While the former president is still popular with his party, Michelle Obama’s star power among progressives may well eclipse her husband’s.
Well, well, well. Barack has finally let Michelle out of the 18 million dollar bunker where they are hold up at Martha’s Vineyard.
Barack has given the signal that it is time for Michelle to come into Biden’s orbit and probably will be his VP pick. Should Biden become president, the first month he will be gone because of his mental problems, Alzheimers most likely. She will come in as President and then she can name another leftist communist as her VP and you can only imagine what that administration will look like. Then they will refashion America into their own image. She is a perfect choice for the presidency. Whitmer will probably be in her administration as well as AOC. And you haven’t seen arrogance and tyranny yet, but it is coming our way if these communists ascend the presidency.
These communists are slick and devious. Stay alert America.
Can one imagine Michelle the communist or my Governor Whitmer, from Michigan as a Vice President, for senile Joe Dementia Alzheimer’s Biden? Why don’t we try Biden and his criminal crime family (Hunter and Joe Senile’s two brothers)?