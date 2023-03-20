A controversial Islamist school board member is becoming well known – in the worst kind of way – for her radical views but an Islam watchdog says the hate and anti-Semitism runs in the family.

The online biography for Abrar Omeish boasts she is the youngest-ever candidate elected to the Fairfax County School Board after winning her first term in 2019. She currently serves as an at-large member on the 12-member-school board that oversees a district with 178,000 students and a staff of 19,000.

Fairfax County Schools is also where Omeish voted against a motion to commemorate victims of the 9/11 attack. She defended her vote on the basis the terrorist attack led to the “collective blame” of Araba Americans and Muslim Americans.

According to Fox News, it learned earlier this year Omeish has asked public school teachers to use a “culturally responsive” guide to teach about the 9/11 attacks. She wants students taught from that curriculum because it doesn’t use words such as “radical Islamic terror,” “Islamic terrorists,” or “jihadists.”

During her campaign for the school board seat, Omeish promised a Muslim audience she would use the “big money” in Fairfax schools, referring to its $3.3 billion budget, to introduce pro-Palestinian views into the classroom.

“We need the Muslim community to turn out,” she told American Muslims for Palestine, “because when we turn out we are money, we’re votes, and that means power.”

Soon after her school board election, Omeish was the keynote speaker at a 2019 high school graduation. She told graduates they are entering a world filled with “racism, extreme versions of individualism and capitalism, [and] white supremacy,” The Daily Wire reported.

Robert Spencer, of Jihad Watch, tells AFN he is familiar with Omeish and her controversies, and he also knows her Islamic roots in Fairfax County, too.

“She’s actually the daughter of a very prominent Islamic supremacist, Esam Omeish,” Spencer advises, “who raised eyebrows a few years back with some of his own statements and associations.”

In his Jihad Watch writings, Spencer himself has exposed the father for being linked to the dangerous Muslim Brotherhood through a Falls Church mosque and by serving as president of the Muslim American Society.

“And so she is just following in his footsteps in a certain way,” Spencer concludes.

All 12 of the Fairfax School Board seats will be on the ballot in 2023. Three of the seats are at-large seats.

Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.