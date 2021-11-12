During a speech at Arlington National Cemetery to celebrate Veteran’s Day, Joe Biden appeared to fumble his words when he referred to baseball star Satchel Paige as a “great negro.”
While wishing Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s dad and veteran Donald Blinken a happy birthday, Biden began fumbling his words while telling a story about age, the Daily Caller reports.
“I know you’re a little younger than I am,” Biden said to Donald Blinken. “I’ve adopted the attitude of the great negro at the time, pitcher in the Negro Leagues who went on to become a great pitcher in the pro’s, in Major League Baseball after Jackie Robinson. His name was Satchel Paige.”
“And Satchel Paige, on his 47th birthday, pitched to win against Chicago, and all the press went in and said ‘Satch, it’s amazing, 47 years old. No one’s ever, ever pitched a win at age 47. How do you feel about being 47?'” he continued.
“He said, ‘boys, that’s not how I look at it.’ They said, ‘how do you look at it, Satch?’ [and he said] ‘I look at it this way, how old would you be if you didn’t know how old you were?’ I’m 50 years old and the ambassador is 47. But all kidding aside Mr. Ambassador, thank you for your service during World War Two as well as your service as an ambassador.”
#1. Is Satchel Paige a member of the “negro race”?
Negro : a person of Black African ancestry
The Negro leagues were United States professional baseball leagues comprising teams of African Americans.
UNCF, United Negro College Fund. The nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization.
#2. Why is it not politically correct to refer to someone of the negro race a “great negro”??
** Is this a decision by the same Democrat Party who has conned the people of color to stay on and support their Democrat Party’s plantation?
** Is this a decision by the same people who decided that it is offensive to be either male or female gender?
** Is this a decision by the same people who decided that it is honorable to be a member of the LGBTQ lifestyle and give these sexual perverts a whole month of celebration??
But only give U.S. military veterans who have fought and died for our freedoms only a day of honor and celebration.
During the Spanish American war US Army General John J. Pershing’s original nickname, ******Jack was given to him as a West Point instructor because of his service with “Buffalo Soldiers” He wore it proudly, and the Soldiers wore the term Buffalo proudly, and served gallantly. ******Jack was changed to Blackjack Pershing when in came social experimenters bent on social blame and social division and social control. The “N” word fell from grace because it reawakened the term Southern DEMOCRATS used to describe their slaves pre-civil war. Pershing won WWI for America. By the time guys of Mine and Joe’s generation arrived on the scene in the 50’s 60s, we were taught by our mothers never to use the “N” word but the more polite word was “negro” which MLK often innocuously used to describe himself. The Hardcore Southern Democrats like Joe’s best KKK Klansman Senator Byrd slyly used the pronunciation as “Nigre” so as not to offend traditional Southern DEMOCRAT voters, yet still be able to garner “wokening” white Americans who were attracted to the better parts of the Democrat persuasion of the times.
He who would corrupt the use of the common language never has your best interests at heart. Freedom of speech is bound to offend somebody, when spoken freely even an innocuous word which in Latin means black, which social manipulators would have you think means stupid
Because the Democrats and media said so, except that it’s ok for Joe to do it.
Did you forget to ask a question about hypocrites? 😉
ANd its ok for black rap artists to REFER TO EACH OTHER In their songs, as negros…
Joe is a well-versed student of Satchel Page who by the way was brilliant on many levels. Too bad Joe does not have his prowess, talent or Brains in his latter years. Both joined the Big leagues later than most in life should. Page shined, Dull Joe just flops.
“Mother always told me, if you tell a lie, always rehearse it. If it don’t sound good to you, it won’t sound good to no one else.” — Satchel Paige (Obviously one of Joes Favorites)
“Don’t look back. Something might be gaining on you.” Like a mob of Patriotic Americans after a stolen election, perhaps led by a Rittenhouse on a mission to rid the Whitehouse of Traitors like Joe
“If a man can beat you, walk him.” — (Walking a man in baseball is the equivalent of impeaching him in politics.
“Ain’t no man can avoid being born average, but there ain’t no man got to be common.” — ( Unless you embrace the mediocracy of forced Socialism and woke madness and dying a corrupt rich party leader of no integrity is preferred to dying mediocre and poor but with honor)
“Age is a question of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.” — ( with Joe and the Dems it does not matter if you don’t have a mind and can’t question)
“When the green’s floating around, make sure you get your share”
“You always got to be thinking to make money.” (Enough Said)
They’re gonna send BLM to buss a cap up in your a**.
I’d laugh, if that actually happened.
joe has always been racist he voted no on civil rights , he said i dont want my children going to the same school as them (blacks).