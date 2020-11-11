There were no surprises in Senate leadership elections Tuesday as Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was chosen to remain majority leader and Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York as minority leader.

Neither McConnell, R-Ky., or Schumer, D-N.Y., faced opposition in their bids for re-election.

For Republicans, Sen. John Thune of South Dakota will remain majority whip, Wyoming Sen. John Barasso as conference chair, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst as vice conference chair and Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt as policy committee chair.

For Democrats, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin remains minority whip and Washington Sen. Patty Murray is assistant Democratic leader. Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow is policy and communications committee chair and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker is the leadership team’s junior member.

Democrats still have an opportunity to take control of the Senate, but the outcome will rely on both Georgia races that are headed for runoffs in January.

If they won both seats, Democrats would hold a slight majority as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be able to cast any tie-breaking votes. California Gov. Gavin Newsom will appoint a Democrat to fill Harris’ seat for the remainder of her term, through 2022.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy are expected to keep their roles in the House when the chamber holds its leadership elections next week.

