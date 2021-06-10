Terry McAuliffe will be on the ballot this fall in his bid to return to his old job as governor of Virginia, after a convincing victory over four candidates in the state’s Democratic primary.

McAuliffe, Virginia’s governor from 2014 to 2018, won more than 60% of the vote and will face Republican Glenn Youngkin in November. Youngkin is a former private equity executive.

“Virginia has some very big challenges ahead,” McAuliffe said Tuesday night, according to the Virginian Pilot. “We need seasoned leadership to move us forward.”

Gov. Ralph Northam, who was McAuliffe’s lieutenant when he was governor, is ineligible for re-election because Virginia’s Constitution prohibits any governor from serving consecutive terms.

McAuliffe is a nationally-known figure in Democratic politics, having served as chairman of the Democratic National Committee before he was governor. He also worked on the campaigns of former President Bill Clinton and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Youngkin, who has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, won the Republican nomination at its state convention in May.

“I am looking forward and moving beyond the politics of the past to bring people together around our shared values and rebuilding Virginia into the best place in America to live, work, and raise a family,” Youngkin tweeted Tuesday.

McAuliffe responded, “Let me be clear: Glenn Youngkin is not a reasonable Republican.”

The general election in Virginia will be held Nov. 2.

