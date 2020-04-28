Three Navy videos of strange flying objects that have circulated among UFO enthusiasts and investigators for years were officially released by the Pentagon Monday.

The three videos appear to show small airborne craft flying and maneuvering at high speeds. The Navy confirmed in September the videos are real.

The videos were shot by the Advance Targeting Forward Looking Infrared (ATFLIR) pods on Navy F/A-18s. One of them — called “FLIR1” — was videoed by an F/A-18 operating off the aircraft carrier Nimitz off the coast of San Diego on Nov. 14, 2004.

The other two videos — “Gimbal” and “Go Fast” — were shot over the Atlantic Ocean in January 2015, the Pentagon said.

“After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena,” the Pentagon said in a statement Monday.

“DOD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos.”

The Pentagon acknowledged the videos have already been circulating in public but offered no explanation of the aerial phenomena seen in them.

“The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as “unidentified,” the Pentagon said.

In September, the Navy acknowledged, for the first time, that the videos were real after they were published by former Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge’s To the Stars Academy of Arts & Science in Encinitas.

The videos are available on the Naval Air Systems Command website as well as the academy’s YouTube channel.

