Vice President Kamala Harris (D), was rightfully castigated for her insulting and arrogant – albeit unwitting – assault on Memorial Day when she tweeted, ‟Enjoy the long weekend” without uttering a word about those who died for our freedoms. President Biden’s tweet – ‟Stay cool this weekend” – was no better. But should we be surprised?

Of course, Memorial Day is a day reserved for reflection and the heartfelt offering of gratitude, not celebration. It is a day for reverence. It is reserved for honoring all of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country; those who put on the uniform to defend and afford freedom and who never had the opportunity to take the uniform off.

Memorial Day is a day reserved for understanding the value and cost of freedom; for acknowledging and reaffirming that freedom and liberty are not free and that good men and women must and have put themselves between our citizenry, our nation, and her enemies, today, the Marxist jackals who would feast on the carcass of liberty, given the chance.

This is not a long weekend to ‟enjoy,” nor is it a casual weekend to ‟stay cool.” It is a time reserved for introspection, to examine what we have as free people because of those who gave their lives for our freedoms. It is a time to force ourselves to bear witness to the finality of what they must have felt as they lay dying on the battlefields of the world’s conflicts. It should not be easy or ‟enjoyed.” It should be heartfelt and somber; respectful and, yes, uncomfortable. We should all feel a debt even as we offer our gratitude.

Astonishingly, the political faction that spews forth never-ending rhetoric about how important ‟feelings” are and how ‟offending” someone is the greatest sin on Earth, produce ‟leaders” like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, so completely addicted to their own self-importance that they not only ignore the core meaning of Memorial Day in their public comments but also sign-on to slaughtering the morale of those who wear the uniform; those who actually stand a chance to be honorees on Memorial Day.

Today, on Memorial Day, there is a body at the Pentagon called the Countering Extremism Working Group, that is ‟vetting” our military men and women for those they deem ‟extremists.” Stunningly, there are people on this panel who worked feverishly on behalf of al Qaeda operatives held at Camp Delta at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, including one of Osama bin Laden’s bodyguards and another who plotted to assassinate then-President George W. Bush.

This panel – sanctioned and supported by the President and the Vice President, uses the contrived rubric of ‟White supremacy,” and any opposition to Critical Race Theory or gender-identity politics to establish ‟extremism.”

These are the same people who ordered our uniformed men and women to Washington, DC for five months in their execution of political theater; to manipulate the perception of the American people; to paint a false picture of a threatening atmosphere in the nation’s Capitol, even as they refuse to prosecute anarchists who have caused billions in damage in our major cities, causing law-abiding citizens to live in fear for their lives.

So, why should be we surprised that the President and Vice President – along with their Marxist-sympathetic congressional leaders and their staunchly Marxist elected rank-and-file – have no concept of what Memorial Day means; of its purpose? How can we expect people who have no respect for those who sacrifice for others – but who constantly tell everyone else to sacrifice, how can we expect them to understand the intense and total sacrifice of dying for our country; of giving your life for a cause greater than self?

This Memorial Day, as during each of the Memorials Days before as well as all that will come after, I stand in reflection of the finality of the sacrifices made by each and every American soldier, sailor, airman, and Marine – and the allies who fell beside them. It is because of their sacrifices and the sacrifices of their families that I live free today.

Perhaps we need to take a little bit of Memorial Day with us the next time we go into the voting booths. Honestly, we would be a better nation if we elected leaders who had reverence for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation; for our freedoms.

Truth be told, those in power now are an embarrassment and I beg that those who have fallen forgive us for being so shallow as to have elected them to power.

Frank Salvato is the executive partner at The CompassPoint Group, LLC. He is the co-host of The Underground podcast as heard on iHeart Radio, Pandora, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts, and anywhere podcasts are heard. His writing has been recognized by the US House International Relations Committee and the Japan Center for Conflict Prevention. His analysis has been published by The American Enterprise Institute, The Washington Times, National File, and Accuracy in Media, and is nationally syndicated. Mr. Salvato appeared on The O’Reilly Factor on FOX News Channel and is the author of six monographs examining internal and external threats facing our country. He can be heard twice weekly on “The Captain’s America: Third Watch” radio program syndicated nationally on the Salem Broadcasting Network and Genesis Communications affiliate stations.