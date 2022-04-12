The New York Police Department confirmed that a shooting took place at a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday morning during peak commuting hours for employees headed into Manhattan.
At least 16 people were injured, Fox News has learned, up from the initial 13 reported. A New York City Fire Department source told Fox News that eight of the victims sustained gunshot wounds.
An NYPD spokesperson told Fox News that a shooting took place at the 36th St. station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, around 8: 30 a.m. ET. The suspect is still at large.
Rush Hour Bloodshed
At least 16 people were injured, including eight who were shot, when a suspect set off a smoke grenade and unleashed gunfire on a Brooklyn subway train during Tuesday morning rush hour, the NYPD and law-enforcement sources told The Post.
The gunman — possibly disguised as an MTA construction worker and wearing a gas mask — launched his bloody assault around 8:30 a.m. on a Manhattan-bound N train at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park, where authorities later discovered several undetonated devices, FDNY and police said.
GOPUSA Editor: Both the NY Post and Fox News will be updating multiple stories on their news sites. Please come back and discuss what you hear.
Remember that these are early reports and may be incorrect. There was a report from someone on the scene that the suspect was male, 5’5″ tall, black and wearing an orange vest. The vest color has changed to green with a gray sweatshirt and a mask. My point is these are early eyewitness reports and may or may not be correct.
