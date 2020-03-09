U.S. equity markets were sharply lower Monday morning after an oil price war broke out between Saudi Arabia and Russia and the new coronavirus showed signs of spreading.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down by as many as 2,046 points, or 7.9 percent, in the opening minutes of trading while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were lower by 7.4 percent and 7.3 percent, respectively. Trading, which was already halted for 15 minutes, will see another stoppage if the S&P 500 trades down 13 percent.
The steep slide has caused the New York Federal Reserve to increase its daily cash injections into the banking system to $150 billion from $100 billion.
This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.
Absolutely pathetic how many people are celebrating this to own Trump.
This has nothing to do with Trump and everything to do with Saudi Arabia’s price war over oil. https://t.co/j3ngKFIwyq
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 9, 2020
While I don’t desire the stock market crash just as in 1929, our trust should not be in markets, but in God. Work hard and put your trust in Him. This is the way America used to be. Some of the best recipes I have came from the crash when women were looking for great food for a pantry which was almost barren. They were definitely some of the best cooks around and later on when World War II came the recipes were better than ever. Wonderful cook books from those times. The greatest gardens as well and great music.
That said, it always reminds me of the song with lyric which said, “Someone said that Wall Street Fell, but we were so poor we couldn’t tell.” Back when lyrics mattered and not the lazy writing with profanity laced songs of today.
May God continue to bless America!