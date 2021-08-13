The Pentagon is preparing to evacuate the American Embassy and U.S. citizens in Kabul as the Biden administration braces for a possible collapse of the government within 30 days.
Indeed, the Taliban is aggressively advancing across the north, while Afghan security forces try to defend shrinking territory in the south and west, as reported by the New York Times. Thus, the Department of Defense has no choice but to accelerate evacuation.
On Thursday, the embassy sent an alert, urging Americans to “leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options.”
While Afghan security forces have continued fighting in some areas, they’ve been forced to retreat in several northern provincial capitals. The Taliban seized the city of Ghazni, about 90 miles south of Kabul, on Thursday.
A senior Biden administration official said in an interview that the Taliban may soon take Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh Province and the country’s economic engine, which could lead to a surrender of the Afghan government by September.
Three contingents of Marines are preparing for the potential evacuation, according to officials. A battalion of several hundred is already on the embassy grounds, responsible for evacuating 4,000 employees, including 1,400 Americans.
Additionally, the Pentagon is moving a Marine expeditionary unit with over 2,000 Marines into position closer to the air route over western Pakistan.
All the loss of life of American soldiers and wounding of American soldiers for what? To stay in a place that is largely tribal? The politically correct politicians should have untied the military’s hands, with special forces, destroyed, the heroin farms that these tribal people have, the military should have destroyed the Al Qaeda terrorist camps and then gotten the heck out of there within a year.
Next time instead of spending trillions that just end up the same way as Vietman, btter to just use a few cost effective nukes to get the job done quickly. This may sound desperate, but since the Democrats running the USA all turned into Communist/Socialists, America is financially and governMENTALLY being led by men as desperate and optionless as he who runs North Korea.
Anybody want to commit slow suicide? Try holding your breath for the main stream media to broadcast the endless images of the atrocities that will result as a result of Joe Biden’s overt selling out of our Afghan allies . The “me too” crowd should especially take comfort in seeing their candidate ‘s actions result in the rape, torture, maiming and murder of countless women in that country. The message is clear that Biden and his communist party are sending to the world: trust us and you’ll get stabbed in the back.
Everyone who studies such thing knew he would screw it up. Yes, Donald Trump wanted to withdraw with all kinds of contingencies as the unstable situation called for. Joe Biden, without any real plan, he certainly wouldn’t use his predecessor’s, forged ahead like he did with the pipeline and immigration. It’s hard to undo a catastrophe, it’s easier to avoid one but the new President is of the moment without thinking into the future. Perhaps he has already looked ther and found he doesn’t have one!