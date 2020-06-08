Nine of the 13 members of the Minneapolis City Council said Sunday they supported disbanding the police department.
The council’s president and vice president were joined on stage at a rally Sunday by those in favor, KSTP-TV reported.
Together they make up a “supermajority,” which is essentially veto-proof, KSTP said.
“We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a transformative new model of public safety,” City Council President Lisa Bender reiterated later on Twitter.
They said they would do so “through a budgetary process,” KSTP said.
The money would be channeled into other needs, Council President Lisa Bender told CNN. They will also discuss how to approaching policing in the city.
She also noted it would not happen overnight.
“The idea of having no police department is certainly not in the short term,” Bender told CNN.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was roundly booed on Saturday when he indicated he did not support disbanding the police department.
“If you’re asking whether I will do everything possible to push back on the inherent inequities that are literally built into the architecture, the answer is ‘yes,’ ” he said. “I’m not for abolishing the entire police department. I will be honest about that.”
The push comes in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis resident who died May 25 after a now-fired police officer kept his knee on the 46-year-old’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Nearly two weeks later, tens of thousands of people are protesting police brutality and racism around the world, and urging an end to racial disparity.
The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been fired and faces charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter. The three officers who stood by and did not intervene are also in custody, charged with aiding and abetting.
Floyd is scheduled to be buried in Houston on Tuesday after a public viewing on Monday.
If you are White and live in Minneapolis City, you may want to move.
Now you will have the Muslim population and the Black population doing WHATEVER they want.
““Black people make up 23 percent of New York’s population, but they commit 75 percent of all shootings. … Whites are 33 percent of the city’s population, but they commit fewer than 2 percent of all shootings…
“These disparities mean that virtually every time that police in New York are called out after a shooting, they are being summoned into minority neighborhoods looking for minority suspects.””
I.A.W. FBI (Table 43a) Black males make up about 8% of the U.S. population but commit 53% of all the murders in the U.S..
In 2018, there were ~4,800 African-Americans killed – 93% of them were killed by fellow African-Americans.
90% of Black people are just respectful people, just like any other race of people. But the other 10% puts a bad perception of the majority of Blacks.
“We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a transformative new model”
Translation: Make an ineffective Woke Force, including Safe Space and Snowflake. Yay, we’re all saved!
LINK
As soon as reality comes crashing down and people see the death count rise exponentially in black neighborhoods, they will demand police protection. It’s going to be near-impossible to fix by then. Cops will be reluctant to go back into crime-ridden areas. I’ve seen where cops gave up on neighborhoods. There’s no way two cops in a patrol car would want to enter a neighborhood where every other residence is the home of dangerous criminals.
Remember, they are now accustomed to attacking armies of cops. What chance do two cops have? None.
It would take several legions of police, going 24/7, to restore order once lost. They won’t be able to afford that, and will beg for federal funding.
It’s so much easier to destroy than create or maintain.
At least we now know who voted for Ilhan Omar, 70% of the city council are idiots
Disbanding the police department is like getting rid of garbage service because you want don’t like the smell of diesel exhaust from the trucks.
The garbage still exists even when there are no trucks to pick it up.
They could save even more money by disbanding the city council
Either there was unprecedented election fraud or these council members were all voted in by Milwaukee residents. They are a majority which leads me to believe that the majority of people living in Milwaukee are leftist cop hating radicals.
Sounds like a great place to try this experiment. Get your popcorn.