The lies, cons, deceptions, hypocrisy and treachery of this treasonous, socialist Democrat Party cult and their supporters know no bounds
And yet the foolish “useful idiots” believe everything that this treasonous, destructive, lying, immoral, woke, socialist Democrat Party says.
Read the story of the “Piped Piper”
And unfortunately, there’s WAY TOO many useless idiots out there, who BELIEVE everything the lying media, shovels in their faces.