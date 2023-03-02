Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is joining the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics as a professor through the coming fall semester.

The Center for Politics made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday, welcoming Cheney to its ranks effective immediately.

“There are many threats facing our system of government and I hope my work with the Center for Politics and the broader community at the University of Virginia will contribute to finding lasting solutions that not only preserve but strengthen our democracy,” Cheney said in a statement.

Cheney served three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and was a key figure in the House Select Committee that investigated former President Donald Trump and the events that led to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Cheney lost her seat to Rep. Harriet Hageman in the primary election in August.

As a professor, Cheney is expected to deliver guest lectures, speak at public events and engage in research, according to Politico. At the end of the fall semester there will be an option for her to continue in the role.

“With democracy under fire in this country and elsewhere around the world, @Liz_Cheney serves as a model of political courage & leadership,” Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics, said in a tweet from the center.

Cheney joins several former members of Congress to have held college positions. Their roles have varied from ceremonial titles to more hands-on positions. President Joe Biden was the Benjamin Franklin Presidential Professor of Practice at the University of Pennsylvania for four years before being elected president. Others like former President Bill Clinton and Rep. Katie Porter were law professors prior to their political careers.

Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.