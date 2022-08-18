If you thought some men have oversized egos, you haven’t met Liz Cheney.
On Tuesday, Democrats’ “useful idiot” on the Jan. 6 committee who was shrewdly tapped by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to give the false illusion of bipartisanship on the rigged committee — stacked exclusively with Donald Trump foes — was sent packing by Wyoming voters.
In a resounding defeat, Trump-backed attorney Harriet Hageman crushed incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney in the primary for Wyoming’s at-large congressional district by nearly 40 points — a shellacking — no matter how the daughter of a warmonger tries to spin it. The Washington Post described it as a “historic margin of defeat,” saying, “it might be the biggest incumbent primary loss of the 21st century.”
Yikes. Yet instead of taking a bite of humble pie during her concession speech Tuesday evening and riding her horse into the Jackson Hole sunset, the ousted Republican had the oversized arrogance to compare herself to … wait for it … Abraham Lincoln.
One of the most admired presidents in American history who issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, which “turned out to be the beginning of the end of slavery in the United States,” according to Britannica. And the precursor for the passage of the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery and indentured servitude in America. The brilliant and beloved 16th president’s leadership and actions kept the Union intact during the tumultuous Civil War. He planted the seeds for post-war Reconstruction, established the U.S. Department of Agriculture, reformed the banking sector and provided the poor with access to land ownership via the Homestead Act of 1862 — just to name a few of Honest Abe’s historical achievements.
Now compare that with multimillionaire Cheney’s so-called accomplishments while in Congress the past few years. Instead of focusing on her constituents’ interests and serving their needs, Cheney joined Democrats’ never-ending persecution of Trump to maintain their grip on power and block the former president from running again in 2024 by any means necessary.
It’s no wonder the Cowboy State showed her the door.
“Wyoming has spoken on behalf of everyone who is concerned that the game is becoming more and more rigged against them,” said Rep.-elect Hageman in her victory speech. “And what Wyoming has shown today is that while it may not be easy, we can dislodge entrenched politicians who believe they have risen above the people they are supposed to represent and serve.”
Notwithstanding, on Wednesday Cheney suggested on TV she’s mulling running for President in 2024. “It’s something I am thinking about, and I will make a decision in the coming months,” Cheney told NBC News.
Huh? Failed politicians who get fired by voters don’t usually get a major job promotion, but perhaps all the fawning media attention she’s received of late from slobbering sycophants while on the “Get Trump” committee has gone to her head.
That said, following reports Cheney’s considering running for prez, I tweeted, “When your own state rejects you good luck convincing the other 49 states to vote for ya! And ICYMI Liz Warren (Sen. Elizabeth Warren) also lost her home state of MA (came in 3rd place). How’d her Presidential aspirations turn out? Donors would be wise to bet on another horse.”
Do you agree?
In her concession speech she said she could have easily won if she went along with Trump’s “lie” about the 2020 election. She’s wrong. Wrong about the “lie”, wrong about her chance of winning. I will say that she maybe could have had a chance if she would have joined the J6 committee and forced the Dems to actually have bipartisan hearings. You know, where you have cross examination and opposing witnesses. Maybe investigate the Capitol Police and Pelosi’s role in the lack of security. Or the murder of Ashley Babbitt, the unarmed women killed by the Capitol Police. Despite what the press says, the only person killed that day. She allowed her hatred of Trump to cloud her judgement. She allowed them to put on a one sided show trial with the goal being to stop Trump from running in 2024. She said she would do ANYTHING to stop Trump from occupying the White House. But than wants us to believe the committee is impartial. She got what she deserves in spectacular fashion. The people spoke loudly and now she needs to go away.
