ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — With some workers across the U.S. threatening a walkout Tuesday, The Walt Disney Co. finds itself in a balancing act between the expectations of a diverse workforce and demands from an increasingly polarized, politicized marketplace.
On the one side are LGBTQ advocates and Disney employees calling for a walkout in protest of CEO Bob Chapek’s slow response in publicly criticizing Florida legislation that opponents dubbed as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The legislation awaiting the governor’s signature bars instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.
On the other are politicians like Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who accuse the entertainment conglomerate of bending to cancel culture after a Disney decision to temporarily suspend political contributions in the state. According to Disney’s conservative critics, the company should be in the business of making profits, not pushing an agenda.
It was unclear how many employees would walk out or what might happen to those who do. Union leaders for the tens of thousands of unionized workers at Disney theme parks in Florida and California said they saw no momentum among their members for a walkout, and advised them not to do so because it would defy contractual obligations. Organizers said they expected some participation from production, marketing, IT and other non-unionized jobs.
Evan Power, the Republican Party chairman in Leon County, said he believes a strident minority of Disney employees are pushing the issue and DeSantis has more to gain by taking the side of parents who want more control over education and “sexual conversations” in early grades at school. DeSantis is viewed as a likely Republican presidential candidate in 2024.
“I think it pays dividends with parents across the state of Florida regardless of political divisions,” Power said.
Romualdas Dulskis, a Teamsters official in Orlando whose local represents costumed characters who portray Mickey Mouse, Cinderella and Stich at Walt Disney world, plus bus drivers and other Disney workers, his union did not support the walkout.
“That’s just not the way we are going to go about this,” he said.
Union leaders said contracts prohibits work stoppages or disruptions.
“I don’t want to downplay anyone’s efforts, if someone feels what they are doing is the right way to make an impact,” said Eric Clinton, president of Unite Here! Local 362, which represents custodians, housekeepers and other Disney World theme park workers. “We aren’t part of that. It would violate our contract if members of our union participated, though we are concerned about the issue, of course.”
One of the organizers of the walkout, a New York-based employee, said they were expecting participation by workers with the “privilege” to be able to protest to stand up for those who can’t, the employee said. The worker spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear of being targeted online and because organizers didn’t want a single organizer taking the spotlight.
Workers participating in the walkout plan to meet up with each other at locations in Orlando, New York City, Anaheim and Burbank, California, where the company is headquartered.
“Queer employees have been pushing for years to make this company better — it shouldn’t have taken all this for us to get the attention of people up the food chain. Our voices mattered before all this,” organizers tweeted Tuesday.
A Disney spokesman didn’t respond to an email seeking comment. Disney employed 190,000 workers as of last October, with roughly three-quarters working in its theme parks division.
Disney, whose movies and properties shaped generations of children around the world, has spoken out several times in recent years about contentious social and political situations.
It was one of a slew of U.S. companies that in January 2021 said it would suspend political donations to lawmakers who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. It also spoke out early against a 2016 anti-gay bill in Georgia, threatening to pull its business from the state, which has become a favorite of movie and TV studios. The bill was vetoed by Georgia’s then-governor.
And the company has not been immune to changing societal expectations. It has said it would revamp the Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean and Splash Mountain rides at its theme parks to remove racist and sexist elements and put short warnings in front of some of its classic movies on its streaming service, Disney+, alerting viewers to “outdated cultural depictions.”
This time, Chapek, who became CEO in 2020, has drawn fire for speaking out about the gender identity bill only after it passed the Florida Legislature.
Republican lawmakers pushing the Florida legislation had argued that parents, not teachers, should be the ones talking to their children about gender issues during their early formative years.
The legislation attracted scrutiny from Biden, who called it “hateful,” as well as other Democrats who argue it demonizes LGBTQ people. It has been sent to DeSantis, who is expected to sign it into law.
Chapek apologized earlier this month for not coming out more forcefully and publicly against the bill, saying Disney officials had been working behind the scenes to stop it. Chapek also announced a pause to all political donations in Florida and more support for advocacy groups fighting similar legislation in other states. Chapek reiterated those points during a company-wide discussion with employees on Monday.
Disney has long been influential in Florida politics, tending to be conservative and supporting Republicans who have been in control of Tallahassee, the state capital, for two decades, but also being more open on social issues, said Patricia Campos-Medina, co-director of the Worker Institute at Cornell University. “That’s why people felt surprised that they wanted to stay quiet on this issue,” she said.
Organizers of the walkout maintain that withholding political contributions isn’t enough.
On a website calling for the walkout, the group says that until the legislation is repealed, Disney leaders need to stop investments in Florida, including the relocation of 2,000 mostly professional jobs from its California headquarters to Orlando. They also say Disney needs to develop an LGBTQ brand similar to the Onyx Collective, an initiative aimed at developing content by and for people of color.
Power, the GOP official in Tallahassee, said he’s confident that Disney and Florida Republicans will get past this flashpoint and restore their relationship, eventually.
“It’s good that we’re pushing back, because the purpose of a publicly traded company is not to push an agenda,” Power said. “The people at Disney know they need to work with the Legislature and the governor, and they’ll come back around.”
Farrington reported from Tallahassee. AP writers Tali Arbel in New York and Amy Taxin in Orange County, California, contributed to this report.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Good !!!!! Start walking and keep on walking.
Who cares, walk out and keep going!
Hey, it’s hard to find qualified replacements for people who dress up like goofy and Donald Duck, most who are disguised perverts looking to cop a cheap feel off one of your kids and never get found out. How about those talented street sweepers and ticket agents, with replacement skills hard to find?,,,because Joe paid them all to stay home. The Haunted House holograms are more real than the LGBTQ people that work there now. Let them all go out on strike and our kids will all be safer for it. Who needs those Butt Pirates of the Caribbean, bent on stealing your kids booty in their Small Small world of Small Small minds and Small small manhood.
AND Don’t come back!
Enough already… let parents decide. LGBTQ is getting between parents and their children by trying to push their agenda on them. So, now it’s only fair parents push back. Why are LGBTQ’s so intolerant of others who disagree with them?
Checked on Disney cruises earlier this morning and was considering booking … not anymore. Don’t cave, Disney. Everyone has a right to their own opinions …. even parents! Stay neutral, out of politics and let the kiddos just enjoy Mickey and Minnie.
Parents, are all too often, COWED BY their kids, demands for disney stuff though, ESPECIALLY Husbands, who have 2+ daughters (and no sons).. Just last week, one of my gaming comrades, who like me, mad a promise to never again have any disney films in his home, CAVED IN, after both his wife AND THREE DAUGHTERS, mobed the hell out of him, verbally, over it…
LGBTQ should leave our children alone. They belong to their parents not you or the government. This is America and not some Communist country.
This is America and not some Communist country.
Well not yet. But keep fighting all of these Marxist/Communist policies and propaganda. Save the American way of life.
If you want your kid taught that stuff at that age, do it as a parent.
You don’t need to hire professional instructors. It isn’t that complicated.
OR ARE YOU TO CONFUSED ???
The LGBTQ Con, is just to want “equality acceptance and tolerance.”
These LGBTQ’s are the open practitioners of the infamous crime against GOD and nature,
Who sold their souls to the malicious, venomous bullies of Organized LGBTQ mafia.
These Sodomites, will not tolerate and will attack and attempt to destroy anyone and anything not accepting and promoting their degenerate, sexually perverted lifestyle.
Lev 20:13
13 “‘If a man lies with a man as one lies with a woman, both of them have done what is detestable. They must be put to death; their blood will be on their own heads.
Rom 1:24-27
24 Therefore God gave them over in the sinful desires of their hearts to sexual impurity for the degrading of their bodies with one another. 25 They exchanged the truth of God for a lie, and worshiped and served created things rather than the Creator-who is forever praised. Amen.
26 Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural relations for unnatural ones. 27 In the same way the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed indecent acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their perversion.
ITS LONG been past, just ‘wanting acceptance and tolerance’. IT HAS MORPHED INTO “You must celebrate with us, or you are a bigot”.
Let them walk and the sooner the better. Where do they get off thinking the right that they have to abuse and victimize America’s children. The sooner they leave their happier they’ll be and God knows so will the rest of us. Good riddance! The. Bill was never labeled they don’t say gay bill by the corrupt lying news media and all progressives, socialist/communist Dems who are out to destroy the US and the rights and freedoms of the American people a few of us looked into it. That is not the title of the Bill and it doesn’t say anything like that in the Bill. So those that are
PITY we can’t launch them all into deep space.. ONE WAY!
Don’t let the door hit you in your perverted little butts. The way the media covers these freaks, one would thing they are a significant part of the population. Wrong. They are about 0.6% of the population, it only seems like more because of the endless pandering by our fake lying propaganda news media
This may make it a little clearer:
On the one side are LGBTQ advocates and Disney employees calling for instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.