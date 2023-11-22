Conservatives across America are in a heightened state of anger and indignation, as more J6 videos finally make their way into the public eye. The lies and manipulations of the Deep State are now fully unmasked, and evidence abounds of treachery that exceeds any standard of criminality. Demands for legal action against the perpetrators is once again at a fever pitch. So, in the nearly three years that have lapsed, what exactly have we learned from these videos?

The short, blunt answer is less than inspiring. Ultimately, while some new details of the event are now out in the open, absolutely nothing groundbreaking was revealed. Honest Americans already knew much about the scope and intent of the Swamp/Sewer to concoct a scenario whereby it could go on the “offensive,” after the flagrant theft of the 2020 Election.

Leftist Democrats had remained in a precarious position from Election Day to January 6, with Americans outraged as they had not been since at least 9-11 or the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. Leftist paranoia was palpable, so it was absolutely necessary for them to quickly create a situation that would place them back on their phony “moral high ground,” and in control of the discourse. And the massive January 6 protest provided fertile soil for their scheme.

So they put together a vast plan to hijack the event. Only with its success could they hope to rebrand themselves as the virtuous guardians of the Constitution and the “Rule of Law.” And only by even more flagrant lawlessness and deception could they sufficiently manipulate public opinion to allow them to seize the narrative. Yet ultimately, it is to our shame that they were at all successful in this effort.

Within hours of President Trump’s call to the massive J6 crowd to peaceably depart the Capitol Mall, leftist Democrats were castigating him as the worst of traitors, insisting that he had attempted to incite a full scale insurrection. This absurd accusation, which totally ignored the fact that had he done so, the crowd would certainly not have peaceably dispersed, nevertheless took hold across America for two reasons. First, leftist Fake News had clearly been alerted in advance as to how things would unfold and thoroughly coached on the desired response. Secondly, those on the right were thoroughly spooked by the intensity of leftist sanctimony to the point that they were willing to throw every Patriot in attendance under the bus.

Major conservative voices were loudly decrying the supposed “violence” of the crowd, though the only real examples of bad behavior were quickly revealed to be leftist BLM, antifa, and FBI plants. Still, per Saul Alinsky, the willingness of so many on the right to take an apologetic stance was all the leftist Democrats and their Fake News lackeys needed to claim vindication.

None of this was really a major courageous gamble taken by the left. Given how openly the 2020 Election theft was carried out, Americans should have been universally appalled and enraged. Demands for a redress of the obvious vote fraud should have been immediate, universal, and incessant from the right. But the second prong of the leftist onslaught on America, which was the loud, fully coordinated denunciation of anyone who dared dispute that the 2020 Election was “the most secure in history,” had done much to intimidate and even silence the overwhelming majority of Conservative America.

Within only a few days of the 2020 Election theft, major Conservative voices were using insipid terms such as “possible voting irregularities” in a lame attempt to avoid leftist backlash while futilely hoping to raise awareness of the single greatest threat to America and its future that we have ever faced. At that point, leftists had a pretty good idea their treasonous plot to seize control of the Nation was on track for success.

Since then, many pieces of the puzzle have been fully put in place, all of which add proof that the initial appearance of chicanery and corruption was absolutely correct. From the outstanding effort of Conservative warrior Dinesh D’Souza and his groundbreaking movie “2000 Mules,” to the tireless work of “My Pillow” CEO Mike Lindell and others, evidence abounds. It is no exaggeration to say that, had a properly functioning DOJ/FBI been in place, 2020 would long ago have been overturned, and a major portion of the leftist Democrat/RINO political machine would be wearing stripes and behind bars.

Yet even the fact that these videos are being released in November of 2023 is itself a reflection of just how far reaching are the corruption and illegalities of the Swamp/Sewer. It was in November of 2022 that Republicans gained control of the Congress, and with it, jurisdiction over the videos. Shortly after, RINO Kevin McCarthy was officially installed as Speaker of the House. Clearly, with almost a year to come clean, his unwillingness to make those videos public proved his ultimate deference to the Swamp/Sewer, over his oath to the American people.

It was only after Freedom Caucus firebrand Matt Gaetz was able to topple McCarthy that the new House Speaker, Mike Johnson (R.-LA), followed through with the long awaited release of the videos. As a side note, “Conservative” critics of Gaetz who attacked him for the supposed upheaval he caused (How ever did the Nation survive those “harrowing” 22 days without a Speaker?), need to either loudly and publicly apologize to him, or be branded for their collusion with McCarthy and the Swamp/Sewer.

So although the criminality on display in the newly released videos needs to be prosecuted, and every guilty party punished to the fullest extent of the law, the real lesson for the American people is only to stay the course which we knew to be the right one, back in November of 2020, and which was painfully reinforced on January 6 of 2021. America is under attack by the leftist/Globalist monster that intends to destroy every worthy aspect of our Founding and our Heritage. And only an unwavering effort to see justice will remove the current malignancy that poses a mortal threat to our future.

—

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for many years, seeking to restore and uphold the Judeo-Christian principles on which our Nation was founded. His book, “Rules for Defeating Radicals,” is the “Go To” guide for effectively confronting and overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.