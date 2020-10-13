As Democrats desperately grapple for ways to discredit and oust President Donald Trumps’ U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the best charge they can come up with is that she calls herself a “handmaid” in a Christian organization – meaning a servant of God.
Since her nomination, Barrett’s approval has gone from a narrow 37% to 34% margin in favor of confirmation to a 46% to 31% margin in a Morning Consult poll released week, and the left now appears to be grasping at straws as more and more Americans see her as a qualified fit for the nation’s highest court.
“By a 15-point margin, significant plurality of voters now favor confirming ACB to Supreme Court,” Townhall’s Guy Benson tweeted Wednesday. “Less than 1/3 oppose.”
Adding to Democrats’ fears later that day, a Fox News survey revealed a majority of Americans want Barrett – a devout Catholic – confirmed.
Is that all you’ve got?
With time running out, the left is now attempting to portray Barrett as being subservient to a patriarchal system, with The Washington Post highlighting that the aspiring justice is referred to as a “handmaid” in her Christian faith group, People of Praise – a story that has been rehashed by the leftist daily.
This comes after Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) attack on Barrett, insisting that her religious “dogma” will skew her objectivity on the bench.
For your information …
However, it is argued that after any kind of objective inquiry is made on WaPo’s “handmaid” story, critics will find that the title has little to do with submission to a male-dominated system – as the left errantly suggests.
“Perhaps this is news to media organizations, but the handmaid concept applies to all Christians – not just the women,” Hotair explained. “We are all called to emulate Mary in her submission to the will of God, so that His work can be accomplished through us.”
This is clearly seen in Luke 1:38: “And Mary said, ‘Behold, I am the handmaid of the Lord; May it be done to me according to your word.’ Then the angel departed from her,” as translated in the New American Bible (Revised Edition).
Rich Lowry of National Review points this out, as well.
“All due respect to author Margaret Atwood and The Handmaid’s Tale, but Christians and Catholics have a very different view of the term ‘handmaid’ – one that apparently even escapes the WaPo’s religion reporters,” Lowry noted. “It’s modeled on Mary – not on her marriage to Joseph, but on her submission to the Lord. It comes straight out of Luke’s Gospel, in the very first chapter.”
This was also impressed by legal expert and conservative writer David French.
“The name comes from the Bible – not from Margaret Atwood,” French tweeted Wednesday. “It was never remotely controversial until that novel. Read Luke 1 for context, King James Version.”
Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) sarcastically addressed the issue, as well.
“Catholic believes Catholic stuff – story at eleven,” Sasse recently quipped, according to Hotair. “This conspiracy theory that a brilliant jurist and an accomplished lawyer is secretly a subservient woman controlled by her husband’s ‘shadowy organization’ isn’t just stupid – it’s bigoted and sexist.”
He had more to say about the ridiculous nature of WaPo’s “gotcha” story.
“Newsflash: Catholics hang out with other Catholics,” Sasse told The Daily Caller in an interview. “There’s nothing nefarious about this.”
If Dems fail to trash Barrett, then what?
Democratic leaders have already revealed a few cards from their sleeve that they will play if and when Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court.
“[A]s Democrats’ bad-faith, straw-grasping demands for delays fall on deaf ears, the Biden campaign continues to conspicuously duck questions about potential court-packing under a hypothetical era of unified Democratic control,” Townhall reported. “Biden gave a major speech in Gettysburg underscoring the importance of unity and bipartisanship as touchstones of his would-be presidency, leading a number of observers to note that these were not the sentiments of a man interested in ending the filibuster and blowing up institutions.”
Many critics anticipate Biden posturing as being moderate before letting the far-left dictate his agenda – if elected in November.
“Biden’s personal instincts may not matter much if he knuckles under to harder-left elements after he wins, which is the whole thrust of the ‘trojan horse’ theory: Make nice, moderate sounds, get elected, then allow hardcore ideologues to set the agenda,” Townhall added. “Biden could go a long way to dispel those fears by unequivocally rejecting court-packing (and other potential power-grabs), but he’s bending over backward not to do so. His running mate doubled down with weak (and dishonest) evasions again [during the first vice-presidential debate Wednesday].”
—-
Better a servant of God then a devotee of satan. Bidens personal instincts are to watch little girls dance , grope government employees etc. How on Gods green earth can anyone besides sexual perverts & moral deviants support such a disgusting individual?
They can’t. If you support Biden don’t pretend that you have a moral core. Don’t EVEN pretend you’re a practicing Christian.
You know, 30 years ago when I saw people with bumper stickers saying they only support candidates who are pro-life, I thought that was weird. But seriously, how can anyone approve of a system that funds, supports, and celebrated baby killing? This is literally what they are. Remember after Vietnam how all the Libs would accuse the returning vets of being baby killers? They have become what they hate.
Of course it doesn’t end there. They support and CELEBRATE everything evil, illegal, immoral, disgusting, and un-American. I see no appeal whatsoever on the Left. The entire Dem Party is rotten from head to toe and needs to be torn down. It no longer deserves to exist.
I’m sincerely hoping 2020 will shatter the Dem Party for good. Probably wishful thinking, but if it happens I will be happier. Dems are evil. You might not like Trump, but the Dems are evil. They can villify him all they want, but their wildest depictions of him aren’t close to the reality of the Dem Party. They whine about the “200,000 Trump killed” with covid but stay silent when 65 million babies are killed by the Left.
Disgusting.
When given a choice between elevating a handmaiden servant of god, or a heavy-handed scale of Justice tipping servant of a Democrat Devil, offended Christian Americans will go with women/men who are WITH Jesus, not with the It-Wits that are against him. Make no mistake ! There are enough offended Christians to carry the day in America both in Senate Supreme Court nomination or in Presidential elections, The silent, used and abused Christian majority came our in droves to Elect President Trump who when Democrats offended him in lies, they offended US ! What came out in droves in 2016 will now come out in Legions in 2020, because we do not listen to, or are guided by, a lying manipulating media, but to our consciences which is the very vehicle that God communicates to us his love, his direction to act as handmaidens to our fellow abused Christians and to all who love their CREATOR. Those who love the Great CONSUMER are in for a surprise. American Christian soldiers are on the march, and the Truth is our weapon of choice, truth being the very reason his Savior was sent, and eventually felled a Roman Empire. By comparison these Democrats are small potaotes, several fries short of a happy meal.
Well said! Thanks
The Handmaid’s Tale came out in 2017, obviously as a weak-kneed backlash against Trump. They do this all the time because they’re sore losers. They’re sore winners too, but more often they lose because they’re losers. And they’re sore. Sore losers.
They try to paint a picture of some dystopian future if Trump wins, but he’s already been President for 4 years. If you want dystopia, look at every city run by the Left. Riots, looting, murder, arson, capital flight, and bankruptcy. There’s more, but those 6 are enough. They promise Utopia but deliver dystopia every time. Show me one city run by the Left that’s doing well. There isn’t one.
I really don’t care about THT. I never watched it. It looks like a simpleton attempt at mind-control, which I assume is the plot of the show only in a different way. The Left fears normalcy, because they know they’re a bunch of unhinged weirdos with no legit place in a normal world. And not weirdos in a good way like Leonardo da Vinci. Weirdos like Ru Paul, Biden, and Al Sharpton. We really don’t need any of these people for society to function. They’re useless and add no value. They can only cause problems.
I always thought RBG was a dyed in the wool liberal who preferred the European Legal system over ours. The two other females seem to be liberal as well, not necessarily in tune with the Constitution, Roberts seems to swing liberal and usually not necessarily Constitutional. It will be a welcome change to see a solid Constitutional Justice in place. Someone suggested putting Barack Obama in RBG’s seat…guess they thought since he was touted as a Constitutional lawyer, Why not, guess they didn’t hear him say, during his first Presidential campaign, that the Founding Fathers didn’t give the government enough power … that just about says it all about Obama, and most democrats opinion of the Constitution. Since there isn’t any politician, in any party today, able to pen such an amazing document, they should stop tinkering with it….oh wait, they aren’t tinkering, they are trying to remove it completely.