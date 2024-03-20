(The Center Square) – Congressional leadership and the White House announced Tuesday a deal had been reached to fund the Department of Homeland Security, the last piece needed to complete the budget before a government shutdown scheduled for this weekend.
Lawmakers agreed on the other half of the budget last week. If leadership can get the votes, this will mark the first time a full budget, and not a stopgap funding measure, has been passed since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stepped down from the speakership.
“An agreement has been reached for DHS appropriations, which will allow completion of the FY24 appropriations process,” House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said in a statement. “House and Senate committees have begun drafting bill text to be prepared for release and consideration by the full House and Senate as soon as possible.”
Lawmakers in the House and Senate now need to vote on the legislation and get Biden’s signature by Friday. Most members of both parties, with a few exceptions, have been keen to avoid a shutdown.
Big stumbling blocks in the negotiations have been funding for Ukraine and the southern border, two controversial issues dividing the parties and setting the stage for this election year. During his State of the Union address, Biden addressed both topics and called on Congress to act.
The announcement of a deal Tuesday did not include details.
The White House released a statement Tuesday indicating it had already signed off on the deal, meaning it will likely speed into law unless any controversial measures can rally a defiant contingent.
“We have come to an agreement with Congressional leaders on a path forward for the remaining full-year funding bills,” Biden said in a statement. “The House and Senate are now working to finalize a package that can quickly be brought to the floor, and I will sign it immediately.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., echoed that sentiment and the need to move quickly.
“Senate and House leaders and the White House have reached an agreement to finish the final set of full year appropriations bills,” Schumer wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The Senate and House Appropriations Committees are in the process of finalizing text and reports for Congress to closely review and consider ASAP.”
“Lawmakers in the House and Senate now need to vote on the legislation and get Biden’s signature by Friday. Most members of both parties, with a few exceptions, have been keen to avoid a shutdown.”,,,,,,,So what’s the odds that Joe will blackmail the country and refuse to sign until his 10% of family or funding is included in the deal, or enough seats in Congress guaranteed to keep him in power. Can anyone say that he is above doing this based on past Burisma experience?. This may sound radical but when his age confused brain finally realizes he is not going to be re-elected and the blades of his sad sack coattails are about to behead many a congressional seat, Joe indeed has the capability to take down the rest of the country with him in large measures, just like he is doing it now one economic slice at a time. How do you eat a Republican elephant, one bite at a time unless that does not work you just shoot him and the country down all at once.
AND what’s the bet, funding for ukraine is in this bill, BUT NOT ONE DIME FOR Our own border.
Republicans caved into the treasonous Democrat Party AGAIN.
Why in the He!! would the Republicans agree to fund the Department of Homeland Security, without controlling our borders??
The Democrat Party’s Department of Homeland Security has imported over 10 Million unvetted, unvaccinated, homeless, illegal immigrants into our U.S. and are forcing the U.S. taxpayers to totally support them with food, clothing, housing, medical, transportation and even entertainment at the cost of 25 BILLION dollars each and every month.
Hi Scruffy. Let’s include DOE in its entirety. Partial reductions in FBI, IRS, and a ton of agencies and commissions. Useless all.
When have the Republicans, these days (well since reagan), NOT CAVED IN to the dememnted dems, when the fit hit the shan.. AS the saying goes, they can ALWAYS SNATCH defeat from the jaws of victory.
Hey Mike. How about a balanced budget? You do know the US gubment is $43 trillion in debt and I’m sure this budget deal will contribute to that debt. Does the term fiscal responsibility mean anything to you or your kind? I think NOT.
That should be $34 trillion. A Slo Joe/Joke moment and fat fingers.
With how big they love spending, who’s to say that we won’t HIT 43 trillion in 4-5 more years, at this rate.