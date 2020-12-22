Days before leaving his post, Attorney General William Barr said he does not see a need for a special prosecutor in the criminal investigation of Hunter Biden or the November election.
President Donald Trump had been considering pushing for a special counsel to investigate the son of President-elect Joe Biden. The younger Biden revealed after the election he is being investigated by Trump-appointed U.S. attorneys in Delaware.
“To the extent that there’s an investigation, I think that it’s being handled responsibly and professionally within the department,” Barr said at a press conference. “And to this point, I have no seen reason to appoint a special counsel, and I see no reason to do so before I leave.”
Jeffery Rosen, who will step in for Barr during the final month of the Trump administration, has declined to say whether he would assign a special prosecutor to the case.
Barr also said he has not seen any systemic cases of voting irregularities in the November election.
“There is fraud unfortunately in most elections, I think we’re too tolerant of it,” Barr said, but added he found no evidence of widespread fraud in this general election.
Incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday Joe Biden is nixing any discussion about his son with attorney general interviewees.
“He will not be discussing an investigation of his son with any attorney general candidates. He will not be discussing it with anyone he is considering for the role,” Psaki said. “And he will not be discussing it with a future attorney general.”
Barr’s replacement can’t come soon enough!
I hope McConnell ensures his replacement is confirmed IMMEDIATELY (so HE can appoint the Special Counsels).
Without Special Counsel, the “investigations” will be swept under the rug (like so many “investigations” in and of Washington)!
The deep state runs deep indeed. Everyone has so much knowledge of each others corruption they cannot afford to open anyone’s can of worms lest they end up on the hook themselves and get eaten. Hillary, Biden, others will never be prosecuted, but they cannot flee God’s justice they deny to WE THE PEOPLE. Barr who was hired to bar the door, just opened the door for the corrupt politicians to get bolder.
don’t put any hopes on mcConnell.
the elections are over, and he has a new *** to kiss.
I do not want to hear anyone defending Bill Barr anymore. The attorneys in Delaware, investigating Hunter, will not be investigating Hunter, under the Biden administration or they will be fired. Barr also indicated a few months ago, that Uncle Joe and Barack would not be investigated. No fraud in the elections, Barr? Where is the prosecution of Jussie Smollet? Where is the investigation of the politicians, that were friends of Jeffrey Epstein and who slept with the young underage girls, that were Epstein’s slaves. Where is the investigation of Hillary? Barr is a joke.
I agree… I gave him one last chance to do the right thing… it’s now confirmed he…IS… the head of the cesspool swamp. I’d bet if you check the flight logs of Epstein he’s been on that plane… along with other major scum from washington. I have to disagree with you on Barr being a joke backpacker… this is far to serious to be anything near funny… this fatherless child is treasonous and need to be arrested then tried for such. This just sickens me to no end. Barr has let the entire WORLD down. How in the hell can he sleep at night?
barr IS AN ACT OF TREASON that has never been levied!
BARR CAN CLEAN OUT HIS DESK TODAY.
His replacement can go after the Biden Crime Family!
Something tells me “we the people” are going to be the ones that “go after the Biden Crime Family”… physically!
Ii would prefer his desk be cleaned out by INVESTIGATORS INTENT ON HOLDING HIM ACCOUNTABLE!
I THOUGHT that Barr was doing a good job in the beginning. What happened to this man, to have him do a complete 360 degree turnaround ? I am NOW, glad that he is leaving, but SO disappointed, in him , for not believing that THIS election was a total FRAUD ! I
He was ALWAYS DEEP STATE.
He sent the atf/fbi to Ruby Ridge Idaho because Randy Weaver refused to set up his friends for criminal charges.
It’s official .. there is no justice system… there are no laws … the entire judicial system in this country can go to hell. I’ll NEVER pay any attention to any laws again
Either he, or his family, were most likely threatened with a particularly unpleasant death. I can’t think of any other reason for his complete abdication of his job.
I agree, that he may have been threatened ! A lot of very mysterious deaths have occurred over the years involving Hillary, and Bill Clinton. This may have been one of those situations, but Barr, decided that he would “Go Along” with the request, rather the take a chance with his LIFE !
He was ‘deep state’ before anybody knew what the term meant.
The corrupt SWAMP is big, deep and powerful.
We can only love and respect a President who tried to drain the SWAMP.
The (Democrat) swamp wins again! You can bet that if the tables were turned, and it was a Republican ‘president elect’, with the same reports of widespread voter fraud, and with a cocaine addicted son with very questionable business dealings with China, that the Democrats would not only be calling for an investigation and would already have a Special Prosecutor appointed and on the hunt, they would be already meeting to nail down their plans to launch impeachment hearings as soon as the new president was sworn in.
The people that recommended barr for the position should be TRIED FOR TREASON!
He was the person that sent the atf/fbi to Ruby Ridge Idaho to MURDER RANDY WEAVERS WIFE!
I absolutely did not know that about Barr and Ruby Ridge, Even with all of the reading I have done on both subjects, I never made the connection. He was working for Janet Reno at the time? Trump was a business man. He would not know all of these political people. He depended on trusted advisors. At least one of those advisors steered him terribly wrong on this one.
Amazing how the deep state keeps surfacing at crucial moments. Bill Barr should be held accountable for his blatant disregard for upholding the laws.
The LAST ACT of betrayal by the swamp creatures. Systemic Fraud is so endemic its no longer considered unusual. Wasn’t America great while it lasted. The NEW NORMAL — lying cheating, stealing, no law, no order only a free-for-all. So much for the rule of law and the ‘RIGHTS” guaranteed by the Constitution.