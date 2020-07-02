LOS ANGELES (AP) — City leaders voted Wednesday to slash the Los Angeles Police Department budget by $150 million, reducing the number of officers to a level not seen for more than a decade amid nationwide demands to shift money away from law enforcement agencies during America’s reckoning over police brutality and racial injustice.
About two-thirds of the funding was earmarked for police overtime and will be used to provide services and programs for communities of color, including a youth summer jobs program. The City Council’s 12-2 vote will drop the number of officers from 9,988 as of last month to 9,757 by next summer, abandoning a goal of 10,000 officers touted by political leaders and only reached in 2013.
“This is a step forward, supporting minority communities in ways in which they deserve — with respect, dignity and an even playing field,” Councilman Curren Price said.
It’s a big change in the nation’s second largest city, where the 1992 acquittal of white officers in the beating of black driver Rodney King set off violent unrest that has been compared to the chaos during some protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Other cities around the country also have cut police budgets or are moving to do so, including an effort in Minneapolis to disband the city’s force. New York City lawmakers approved an austere budget Wednesday that will shift $1 billion from policing to education and social services in the coming year. In California, liberal Berkeley passed a budget Wednesday that cuts $9.2 million from police, while Oakland leaders last week slashed $14.6 million from law enforcement and they are considering steeper reductions.
The Los Angeles vote reduces the LAPD’s nearly $2 billion budget. Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti had proposed increasing it in April to help preserve the staffing level of 10,000 officers before facing intense pushback after Floyd’s death invigorated a nationwide campaign to “defund” police.
There was no immediate comment from the LAPD. Police Chief Michel Moore said in a statement last month that the cut would require “a top-to-bottom assessment, including how we go about our most basic operations” and said the department already had begun to identify potential cost savings and service reductions.
The move comes a day after the board of the Los Angeles Unified School District voted to immediately cut its school police budget by a third. The $70 million budget for the force of more than 470 officers will be reduced by about $25 million and the money dedicated to “support African American student achievement to the extent of the law,” according to the resolution.
Some 65 officers will be laid off and nearly 40 vacant positions won’t be filled, Police Chief Todd Chamberlain told the school board. He told officers Wednesday that he was resigning immediately, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The school board also called for officers to give up their uniforms and patrol off campus, the newspaper reported. Board President Richard Vladovic opposed the move on safety grounds, urging a delay.
“We’re walking right into this without knowing where we’re going, and how we’re going to get there,” Vladovic said.
Mass protests nationwide have demanded shrinking or eliminating police departments, with activists saying police disproportionately arrest Black people and are seen as repressive figures rather than protectors in communities of color.
“We need to rethink what it is that makes people safer and makes communities stronger,” the City Council resolution said. “We cannot just look at the police in isolation. There is no doubt that communities of color suffer disproportionately from negative interactions with the police.”
The LAPD cut was part of a budget modification measure for the fiscal year beginning July 1 that comes amid the coronavirus pandemic. Months of social distancing measures, including closing many businesses, have left the city with a drastically reduced tax revenue and a potential shortfall of $45 million to $409 million, according to finance department estimates.
So much for “equality” under the law. The money that they are cutting from the police is only going to people of color and not to “whites” Cutting police presence in schools? An open sign to criminals to shoot up the schools, as these schools will have “social workers” in the police officers place. Boy, unarmed social workers in schools will really be able to stop a gunman in the school. I wonder how the liberal social workers will look, with a bullet between their eyes? With less police officers on the streets, plus with the police officers hands tied by politicians, the crime in the inner cities, which is already through the roof, will be on a rocket ship trajectory
Blatant racism. Paying off the “Community Organizers” to buy off potential future trouble–till the next time. A scheme that warrants RICO law violations. This is what happens when gullible people are bullied by a 13% minority of the populace.
Shameful disrespect to the taxpayers of the city.
I.A.W. FBI (Table 43a) Black males make up about 8% of the U.S. population but commit 53% of all the murders in the U.S..
In 2018, there were ~4,800 African-Americans killed – 93% of them were killed by other African-Americans.
In 2021, There will probably be ~9,600 African-Americans killed – 98% of them were killed by other African-Americans.
Have you ever wondered why the FBI never pays ransom for kidnapping victims?
Because if they did, there would be more kidnappings, demanding even more ransom.
We have seen the Democrat ran Cities pay the ransom to the black extortion groups. Now WE Wait….. until next time.
Shhh, You can’t speak the truth like that……Total BS!
Not even a next time- the protesters won’t stop here at all, it will never be enough
They should return that money to the people if they’re not using it. Why are they allowed to re-direct that money to something else that wasn’t approved? Not getting the police services, return the money so the people can buy guns and other protection to beat back the thugs. Change gun control laws so anyone can own anything and we’re allowed to protect ourselves without fear of going to jail. After all, gun control is racist. Very long history of using gun control for racism.
Three years from now after the crime rates drastically escalate we will be told it is because too much money is still going to the police and more money is needed for “community services” and “outreach programs” for communities of color. Anyone wonder how much of this money is going to be used to get out the vote for Democrats?
Most of it.
Want to reduce interactions with the police? STOP COMMITTING CRIMES! Want to cut down on deaths while in police custody? STOP RESISTING! But that’s not what this is all about, is it.
Any takers on this additional nonsense turning out good? I didn’t think so.
This will result in more problems, just as every socialist scheme causes more problems. This will all blow up in their faces and more black people will end up dead. None of this will be a surprise to any of us who have been paying attention. The socialists will be “shocked and surprised” as always, because they can never master the ability to connect the dots. They have chosen not to believe in Cause and Effect, since that would lead to believing in personal responsibility. They want to do whatever they feel like on any given day, consequence-free. It never works, so they try to blame their own failures and stupidity on Trump.
This is really getting old. We need to start declaring Martial Law in every socialist-run city. They’re too destructive to allow.
Anyone taking bets as to when this whole fiasco blows up in their face?
Well, we will just see how far this goes when the crime rate goes up. These people are idiots. That’s what liberlism gets you.
These morons slashing police budgets must be ignoring the fact that with the start of the COVID crap and the insurgencies THAT BACKGROUND CHECKS FOR FIREARMS SALES IS SETTING RECORDS MONTHLY! June was a new record of 3.9 million and IT ISN’T PEOPLE WHO ARE ALREADY ARMED! Try to buy ammunition. The major online sellers are very low on or out of major manufacturer’s products in the really common calibers. I had trouble find 9mm Parabellum at a reasonable price for what is would consider mass defensive use at less than a dollar or so a round. I even had problems find 9mm Makarov ammo. .223/5.56 will get scarce but aught six is readily available. Fewer or no cops EQUALS those neighborhoods that do more than just watch!
Down the line, months and years from now, the liberals will get what they deserve.
I don’t care how many die. I really hope 100% of the criminals die.
What I don’t want are liberals running to other states and infecting us with liberalism. Stay right where you are and live in your own pile of sh*t.