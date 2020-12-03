White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany wasted no time bridging the gap between strict COVID-19 restrictions and Democrat hypocrisy.

During a press briefing Wednesday, McEnany outlined a string of examples, which included California Gov. Gavin Newsom attending a party indoors and without a face mask after he employed strict restrictions on his state.
