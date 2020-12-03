White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany wasted no time bridging the gap between strict COVID-19 restrictions and Democrat hypocrisy.
During a press briefing Wednesday, McEnany outlined a string of examples, which included California Gov. Gavin Newsom attending a party indoors and without a face mask after he employed strict restrictions on his state.
This is unreal. The pictures of Democrats flaunting their own COVID-19 rules keep coming.
The rules mean nothing to Democrats in office because these rules are meant to solely to control Americans.
And that's why COVID-19 rules should be meaningless to the American people. https://t.co/7bl9bJAdmk
— Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) December 2, 2020
Hypocritical Democrat Dictators do not follow laws, they make laws and force others to follow their laws.
They all believe the “science.” covid 19 is the biggest hoax/lie/political tool, since that whole russia thing. Real “science” should be studying the gullibility/stupidity of the people who believe ANYTHING the politicians tell them.