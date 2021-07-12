Vice President Kamala Harris is facing criticism after suggesting that people who live in rural areas aren’t able to make photocopies because they don’t have a Kinkos or OfficeMax nearby.
Harris made the remarks in an interview with BET News on Friday as part of an argument against voter ID laws, including those in some states that require a photocopy of ID to vote by mail.
‘I don’t think that we should underestimate what that [compromise on voter ID laws] could mean,’ Harris said.
‘Because in some people’s mind, that means you’re going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don’t – there’s no Kinkos, there’s no OfficeMax near them,’ she added.
– Read more at the Daily Mail
Huckabee addresses Joe’s door to door plan as well as Kinko’s.
One thing we All can Depend on “Democrats LIE”.
“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, some people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the Democrat Party can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie.
It thus becomes vitally important for the Democrat Party to use all of its powers to repress the truth, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the “Democrat Party.”
The Disgraceful Democrat Party’s Chutzpah Knows No Bounds
The definition of “chutzpah.” It’s someone killing his parents and then falling on the mercy of the court on account of his being an orphan.
Democrat Party Con: “Are you going to believe me or your lying eyes?”
The horrid part is, HOW MANY AMERICANS still fall for the DNC’s lies, hook line and sinker, every damn time.
The communist Democrats are criminals, so they should have there photo taken at the police station, right before they are thrown into prison. That way the communist Democrats will have a photo ID as criminals.
IF they are crooks, they shouldn’t BE VOTING.
“Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don’t – there’s no Kinkos, there’s no OfficeMax near them,’ she added.” You couldn’t make it down to the border (though you finally did), and you haven’t been to Europe, but you know the rural areas of the country very well. As most any business needs a copy machine and a fax anymore, how do you think rural businesses are any different than businesses anywhere else? Any of them would accommodate their local residents.
I think that ” Anti White Race, Marxist Kamala Harris has expose her pure disdain for , in her opinion, the uneducated low-lifes, who live in a rural ccounty area, Kamala Harris obviously feels herself too refinded and of superior intelligence. But how could it be, that she, As she claims to be from the” Blace Race which she also claims has been denied opportunities in life because of the White Race explain her ber being The Vice President of the United States if the White Race has held the Black Race down…
Going into most every local library i have, THEY HAVE had fax machines, computers and coppiers..
SO IS she saying rural communities have no libraries!
Democrats have a way of denegrating people without even thinking about it, it comes naturally. They’ve seen too many movies of the Dust Bowl days, hayseeds in the Ozarks, and degenerates in the Appalachian Mountains, all fiction. These days rural residents have to be just as sophistcated as anyone else if their businesses and farms are to survive and make a profit. they’re just not as pompous aboutit and more satisfied with their lives. That’s why Democrats never really considered them a voting force until the election of 2016 when the fly over states became brighter red.
ANd the sucker part, is often, THOSE WHO THE DEMS are degenerating, PRAISE them for doing so!
They will say and do anything to continue stealing elections.
Yeah camel dung, the copy machine is a rare and exotic device to those of us in rural areas. Plus, we are too dumb to operate one anyway. You have plenty of them in the inner cities, but they are all busted up and burned, so it’s really you city folk who don’t have access to copy machines. If she was any dumber, she would need a teleprompter telling her when to inhale and exhale.
No, i want people like Kalma Harris speaking for her Marxist democrat party revealing how her and her party really feel about any body who lives in a rural area, no let them, the ” Basket full of Deplorables, AsDemocrat Hillary Clinton once said of those who happen to live in rural America and not in ” A Gated Community like Kamala AndDemocrat Hillary Clinton lived in.