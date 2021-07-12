Vice President Kamala Harris is facing criticism after suggesting that people who live in rural areas aren’t able to make photocopies because they don’t have a Kinkos or OfficeMax nearby.

Harris made the remarks in an interview with BET News on Friday as part of an argument against voter ID laws, including those in some states that require a photocopy of ID to vote by mail.

‘I don’t think that we should underestimate what that [compromise on voter ID laws] could mean,’ Harris said.

‘Because in some people’s mind, that means you’re going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don’t – there’s no Kinkos, there’s no OfficeMax near them,’ she added.

