“I haven’t been to Europe,” Vice President Kamala Harris actually argued Tuesday in her latest attempt to justify not visiting the US-Mexico border. Well, it makes as much sense as the rest of the Biden-Harris approach to this crisis.

In Guatemala as part of her assignment to address “root causes” of the border surge, Harris chatted with NBC’s Lester Holt, who asked why she hasn’t visited the border in the 11 weeks since President Joe Biden made her point person on the issue.

Cringe. Kamala Harris doesn't get it. Holt: "Do you have any plans to visit the border?" Harris: "We've been to the border. We've been the border." Holt: "YOU haven't been to the border." Harris: "…..and I haven't been to Europe. I don't understand the point you're making." pic.twitter.com/fFXMf8X0b6 — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) June 8, 2021

Kamala Harris: “I don’t understand the point that you’re making.” Fact check: True pic.twitter.com/rNHnLWIj3m — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 8, 2021

Can't believe I need to say this, but @VP Harris— the humanitarian crisis is not a joke to laugh at. Also, no @VP, you haven't visited the border since President Trump was in office. https://t.co/VFtFDGwvCQ — Rep. August Pfluger (@RepPfluger) June 8, 2021

Here’s the entire interview. Is this the dumbest woman ever?

