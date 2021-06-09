“I haven’t been to Europe,” Vice President Kamala Harris actually argued Tuesday in her latest attempt to justify not visiting the US-Mexico border. Well, it makes as much sense as the rest of the Biden-Harris approach to this crisis.

In Guatemala as part of her assignment to address “root causes” of the border surge, Harris chatted with NBC’s Lester Holt, who asked why she hasn’t visited the border in the 11 weeks since President Joe Biden made her point person on the issue.

Read more at the NY Post

Here’s the entire interview. Is this the dumbest woman ever?

