WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday granted a request by former President Donald Trump’s legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI during a search of his Florida home last month.
The decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon came despite the objections of the Justice Department, which said an outside legal expert was not necessary in part because officials had already completed their review of potentially privileged documents. The judge had previously signaled her inclination to approve a special master, asking a department lawyer during arguments this month, “What is the harm?”
The appointment may slow the pace of the department’s investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago, but it is unlikely to affect any investigative decisions or the ultimate outcome of the probe.
I’m glad of this decision. Yes, if transparent (which clearly the FBI/DOJ is NOT) “What’s the harm?” Indeed.
AND since they HAVE the documents secured, WHERE EXACTLY is the “Threat to national security” they kept slashing around??
Like an attorney on Fox News stated, Trump’s attorneys should have requested a special master immediately after Trump’s compound was raided by the FBI. The Department of No Justice will appeal this to a liberal Federal Judge, in order to get this decision reversed. Plus, the way the DOJ and the FBI are the Gestapo / Stasi, these clowns will plant evidence to make Trump a criminal.
The harm might be that “newly” discovered documents are there that even Trump did not know existed.
On fox news, they said the fbi took trumps medical and tax records. First, these Documents were not listed on what they took. Second why would the judge sign a warrant for this ?? Did the fbi and garland lie to a federal judge ??? Third why hasn’t the info about the fbi taking medical and tax records been on the liberal news. Fourth, how fast will the fbi leak trumps tax records. Oops. What does trumps medical records have to do with national security ??? Then what other stuff did they take and not disclose ??? If the Republican s retake the Senate ,they need to investigate this