Former US secretary of state John Kerry on Tuesday denied allegations he leaked sensitive information about Israeli military operations to Iran after a leaked audio recording of the country’s foreign minister appeared to claim he had.
The accusation surfaced in a leaked audio recording in which Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif recounted an interaction with Mr Kerry in which the then secretary of state said Israel had hit Iranian targets in Syria over 200 times – to Mr Zarif’s “astonishment”.
The accusation has led to a backlash against Mr Kerry, who now serves as President Joe Biden’s envoy for climate.
“I can tell you that this story and these allegations are unequivocally false. This never happened – either when I was secretary of state or since,” he tweeted.
Mr Zarif did not reveal when Mr Kerry made the alleged disclosure.
Former US president Donald Trump’s UN envoy Nikki Haley tweeted that the claim was “disgusting on many levels” and said Mr Biden and Mr Kerry “have to answer for why Kerry would be tipping off Iran, the number one sponsor of terror, while stabbing one of our greatest partners, Israel, in the back.”
In the Senate, politicians also took aim at Mr Kerry.
“People are talking about treason – and I don’t throw that word around a lot,” Senator Dan Sullivan said, according to Politico. Several other Republicans also condemned the alleged remarks and called for Mr Kerry’s resignation as well as an investigation.
Senator Rick Scott also demanded an explanation.
While the State Department did not comment on the leaked audio file, spokesman Ned Price appeared to suggest the information about Israeli strikes against Iran in Syria was already publicly available.
“I would just make the broad point that if you go back and look at press reporting from the time, this certainly was not secret,” Mr Price said on Monday.
“And governments that were involved were speaking to this publicly, on the record.”
Mr Price did not specifically address whether Mr Kerry had made such comments to Mr Zarif, but implied that no sensitive information had been shared if the interaction took place.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham appeared to lend Mr Kerry the benefit of the doubt, saying that Mr Zarif was not a reliable source.
“I like John Kerry, but that would not be helpful and it would be very problematic if it were true. But let’s wait and see how authentic this is,” Mr Graham said.
“I don’t know if we should trust that tape or not. If it’s true, it’s very damaging,”
There are regular air strikes on Iranian, Syrian and Hezbollah forces in Syria and although Israel does not often comment on specific strikes it has claimed responsibility in general.
But in 2018, Israeli Intelligence Minister Israel Katz made one of the first public acknowledgements of the scale of Israeli strikes.
“In the last two years, Israel has taken military action more than 200 times within Syria itself,” he said.
“Understand the significance of this matter in terms of preserving the red line, preventing the things that Iran has done, is doing and is trying to do against Israel from Syria.”
Israel has repeatedly said it will take action to prevent high-tech weapons transfers to Syria and to stop threats to its borders or the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.
Mr Zarif’s comments came during a seven-hour conversation with economist Saeed Leylaz in March, as part of an oral history project. Three hours of audio from the conversation were leaked to the public on Sunday.
The Iranian foreign minister commented on the leak on Tuesday, writing on Instagram that, “We should not work for history. Don’t worry about history, worry about God and the people.”
While I am a supporter of Israel, think this Kerry uproar makes no sense. Are you going to tell me that when Iranian fighter is being bombed and he looks up and sees the Star of David in the winds of the plane overhead, that he does know who is bombing him. If he still alive after the bombing stops, he’s going to report to his CO who bombed him. Who will then report it to his CO and the info moves up the line.
When the head of your ally’s State Department makes the claim it gives total credence to the story.
Like when Biden threatened Ukraine to fire the prosecutor tasked with investigating wrongdoing by Hunter Biden. It was just a story until he went on video and made the claim himself.
The time is long overdue for the people of this country to get it through their thick skulls that we have been bamboozled AGAIN, and the people SUPPOSEDLY “elected” were done so by FRAUDULENT means, in order to turn our Constitutional republic into a third-world, communist-controlled, banana republic CESSPOOL and the citizens into controlled, overtaxed, over regulated “subjects” of the communist party. Kerry is just ONE “example of the TREASON that seems to be a “common occurrence” by members of the democommunist “party” ALL to make sure they are the “one party “RULERS” in the U.S.
But you have to love the MSNBC coverage of Biden’s amazing poll numbers on performance at 100 days.
Investigate this piece of garbage. We should not trust anyone who shot himself at least twice to get out of service in Viet Nam. Ha a proven scum bag.
i personally don’t believe anything John Kerry says today, or has said in the past. He was a traitor, along with Jane Fonda starting with Vietnam, and continuing on to today!
Should it really be any surprise that, John Kerry—who served in Vietnam—would do this? He is a traitor from the word “go”. Gets a purple heart for his “bravery” in Vietnam> He supported the Obama Iran deal and now he is the lead propagandist for “climate change”. He tried to schmooze Iran when Trump was in office.
After decades of lies, we would believe him now?
I supported the swift boat veterans with a modest donation mostly because of his trashing our soldiers at the Paris, propagandized supposed Peace talks, which Kerry participated in as a jumping off start as his political entry to the keys to the key dim. Between Kerry and Gore, It is hard to decide which has arrogantly pretended that he was a ecologic practitioner, though in reality a multi home, billionaire, private jet-setting, abuser of Mother Earth. Having said that, He doesn’t have that much clout for the Iranian to lie in order to get Kerry compromised, so I can believe Kerry did have lose lips.
You say no and the recipient says yes? Your past behavior makes you completely unbelievable. Since the fast boat crap. protest doesn’t automatically make one more American unless the protest is against stupidity and governmental intrusion. Re-read the second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence, actually the whole thing to see what should be protested and discover you are one of those things.
This sniveling traitor has been a silver spoon anti-American since his days of lying about the Vietnam war and his part in it. A lying leopard doesn’t change his spots. The Logan Act misapplied against Gen. Flynn was made for slime like Kerry and before him Ted Kennedy who offered the Soviets help to defeat Reagan.
