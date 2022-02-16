No one can ever claim that the notion of Trump-Russia collusion and the Mueller investigation were downplayed or ignored by the press. It was the opposite. The story was enormous and incessant.
Rich Noyes of the Media Research Center found that from Jan. 20, 2017, through July 20, 2019, the evening newscasts at ABC, CBS and NBC alone devoted an astounding 2,634 minutes to the Trump-Russia narrative.
On Feb. 12, the conservative media reported a “bombshell.” Well, the term “bombshell” is almost copyrighted as a journalism term for “Republican scandal deepener.”
Special counsel John Durham, tasked with investigating the origins of the FBI’s probe into Donald Trump and Russia, reported a client for Hillary Clinton’s law firm, Perkins Coie, was monitoring internet traffic at Trump Tower, Trump’s Central Park West apartment building and the Executive Office of the President. They wanted information to sell a “narrative” of Trump-Russia collusion.
ABC, CBS and NBC coverage? None. Other networks and major newspapers balked. Then they tiptoed in to deny it meant anything.
From the beginning, liberal partisans like Rep. Adam Schiff have trashed Durham’s probe as “tainted” by Trump’s desires for an investigation. On ABC in 2019, Schiff denounced it as automatically “illegitimate” because “when you win an election, you don’t seek to just prosecute the losing side, but this is what Bill Barr is seeking to do.”
Schiff spent four years prosecuting the winning side of the 2016 election. Saying a probe is “tainted” by partisan desire displays an incredible lack of introspection.
While the networks spent more than 2,600-plus minutes on the Trump-Russia narrative, they’ve done next to nothing on Durham. Let’s review just how much coverage Durham has received from the Big Three networks since Attorney General William Barr put him on the case in the spring of 2019.
ABC gave Durham’s probe nine mentions over the last two years and nine months. CBS had five. NBC had six.
Many of these were brief mentions. On ABC, they came from Republican panelists on the Sunday show “This Week.” On CBS, two came in questions as Trump-hating FBI employee Peter Strzok sold his liberal-hack book on two CBS morning shows. (Has Durham contacted you? No.) On NBC, there was one question to Barr and one mention in 2021 that in his confirmation process, Attorney General Merrick Garland saw no reason to dismiss Durham.
Durham is the anti-Mueller. Nothing he finds is considered newsworthy. The media treats him as “tainted,” like he’s a news leper. “Unclean! Unclean!” Durham’s team isn’t loaded with liberal Democrats who leak juicy details to other liberal Democrats in “objective” media.
The media used the Mueller probe to constantly paint a black cloud over Trump’s presidency and present it in real time as perpetually doomed — even when it wasn’t. The walls were always “closing in” because that was the song they couldn’t stop singing.
To the media elite, Durham’s probe is only useful to the “right-wing media wormhole.” Facts don’t come first. The truth isn’t more important than ever.
So, just imagine we turned the Justice Department dockets around. Can you imagine what the “news” would sound like if we took all the enormous and incessant coverage of the DOJ prosecutions and Nancy Pelosi investigations of the Jan. 6 riot and awarded that to the Durham probe? And turned the Jan. 6 probes into obscurity?
The facts on media coverage (and noncoverage) demonstrate how our media elite today is a Democratic machine. That’s why most Americans don’t trust the “news.” Like Clinton’s shady lawyers, they are all about creating a partisan narrative, not reporting events “without fear or favor” as they unfold.
Can the Conservative news David ‘s still slay the Liberal media Goliath ???? only if they have the stones. It is far past time that the puffed up perceived mighty, all begin to fall.
Part 1—“The facts on media coverage (and noncoverage) demonstrate how our media elite today is a Democratic machine. That’s why most Americans don’t trust the “news.” Like Clinton’s shady lawyers, they are all about creating a partisan narrative, not reporting events “without fear or favor” as they unfold.”
Well, after hearing numerous reports that Durham’s investigation results were coming out just any time—but never did—I chalked it up as a farce. But, evidently the guy has been hard at work because we are starting to learn of some really shady stuff that has occurred since Trump’s campaign.
Now that we see what is being uncovered, it begins to make sense why it has taken Durham so long. It never was as easy as interviewing a few key people and—presto—the truth was brought to light. Durham has been investigating a deeply entrenched operation involving a lot of high-profile Democrat players. It underscored the true meaning of what Trump labeled as the ‘Swamp” with the slime consisting of both operations and very corrupt people.
CNN, ABC, CBS , PBS, MSNBC and NBC are nothing but the treasonous, dishonest, socialist Democrat Party’s political propaganda outlets.
I have found that BBC (British Brodcasting Company) is the best and unbiased news source for U.S. related news.
Part 2—Has enough dirt been unearthed that finally heads will roll in regards to the members in the political Mafia that had been established? Historically, they always get off, but I would really like to see some heads on silver platters. No Hollywood writer could have come up with a more sinister script of traitorous corruption with such a far-reaching web of deep, dark entanglements that entrapped the DOJ, the FBI—conspirators on almost every Federal level.
Nancy Pelosi made a comment several weeks ago to the effect that George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and other founding fathers had tears in their eyes because of the stalemate in passing Biden’s legislation. Yeah, Nancy—I have no doubt that if they are able to see what our government has become—the Democrat Party in particular—they are probably balling. What Mr Durham is uncovering was certainly not a part of their vision for America.
Our forefathers have turned over so many time in their graves since November 2020 that now it’s just bone one wood. Piglosi only wished that even one of those men would approve of what they have done to Americans in the short amount of time they have been in power. Amazing how stupid one can be and still think they are not a joke to America.