Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) advocated raising the age for purchasing semi-automatic rifles from 18-to-21 in comments to reporters on Monday and said he’d potentially be open to supporting a ban on AR-15-style-rifles, questioning why civilians need such weapons.
“I never thought I had a need for that type of a high-capacity automatic weapon,” Manchin told CNN on Monday. “I like to shoot, I like to go out and hunt. I like to go out sports shooting. I do all of that. But I’ve never felt I needed something of that magnitude.” The AR-15 used in a string of recent mass-shootings is a semi-automatic rifle; it does not have automatic capabilities as Manchin implied.
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin signaled support for banning assault-style weapons and raising the age for legal purchases of the weapons – as senators from both parties negotiate on a response to the spate of gun massacres.
But Manchin’s supportive comments about two gun control ideas promoted by President Joe Biden don’t change the fundamental dynamic in the chamber, where gun control advocates do not appear close to getting the 60 votes needed to overcome a Republican filibuster.
Most AR-15s are SEMI automnatic and can only go off as fast as the finger can pull the Trigger., just like the hand guns that are more deadly becasue they can be concealed. Fully automatic guns require a deep government background investigation, and about $30,000 to buy one with all the permits. Not too many 18-21 year olds can afford them. Guns donpt kill,,,people kill. Start manufacturing more quality people of integrity, starting with eliminating the messages kids get when they hear and see their siblings being aborted like so much useless spoiled meat.
Fully automatic guns require a deep government background investigation, and about $30,000 to buy one with all the permits.
Wouldn’t you think a US Senator would know that?
We should all be glad he didn’t switch parties. Also, I wonder how the people of W. Virginia feel about this. I thought they appreciated the Second Amendment but maybe not.
Fully Automatic Weapons have been banned for approximately Seventy (70) years, manchin doesn’t know the difference. If someone doesn’t know the subject they should shut **** up. period
Of course it is.
The operative word it “I”.
The second amendment does NOT give congress the power of what “I” feel.
A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.
Let him un;oad a 100 round drum from a fully automatic ThompsonChicago Typewriter and he will definitely feel the need for the speed to be freed.
he does not need it because the secret service has them for him.
Can’t buy a weapon till 21 but can be sent off to war at19, next war you go Manchin……….
We don’t need your permission or opinions on our rights, senator Manchin-that’s not your job. Your job is to uphold our rights as citizens. What are you doing about the border to secure our country? Anything? Our rights are not for hunting, they are for defense against a government gone rogue.
OK Senator Manchin maybe you don’t feel like you need “something of that magnitude”. So be it. That’s your decision to make. But let me inform you just in case it’s never crossed your mind that God didn’t die and put you in charge of deciding what I should need or want! I am quite capable of making those decisions for myself and I don’t need you and your Communist cronies to do it for me!
Someone needs to tell him it isn’t a Bill of Needs. He also needs to be made aware that Americans do not send politicians to D.C. to negotiate away our Rights.
All of these politicians keep saying that the AR15 is a machine gun but the AR is nothing more than a semi auto, there are .22s that can be fired just as fast as an AR type rifle. Those politicians that think yhe AR-15 an automatic well they have never seen a MA-DUCE or an M184. If the politicians want us to get rid of our guns then every last politician needs to get rid of their security teams. The only things those in office want is to have power over the people and you can bet they are working on that very thing, to eliminate every last one of our rights ed have left.
As the poet said
Do you want my gun, or do you want my life
Do you want my gun, or do you want my wife.
The government wants it all.
Maybe this will be the final nail in the Manchin coffin. The good folks in WV have got to be fed up with their poor economy, coal jobs disappearing, opioids killing off friends and family, and now this. Manchin has done nothing to improve their lot in life, doesn’t have the guts to leave the Dem party, and should be sent packing in the next election. Maybe they will primary him with a raving lefty Lib?
It’s veeerrry simple…Someone got to him! Either Lead or Lucre! Filthy Lucre.
Ok. Then I give my consent to Congress passing a law banning high-capacity automatic weapons if they stop there. (While they aren’t banned outright today, they are so heavily regulated and the license so expensive, those weapons are banned effectively.)
Something of that magnitude? It is a 5.56 round or .223 round. That is not a large weapon. Dangerous, YES but so is your car even if it is electric! Lets get back to respect for others and not everything is about me. Please forgive me but we need more values taught by most Churches and less taught by your left wing groups like BLM, LBGQandwhateverelse, CRT among others.
What part of, “SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED” do our elected officials not understand?