Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) advocated raising the age for purchasing semi-automatic rifles from 18-to-21 in comments to reporters on Monday and said he’d potentially be open to supporting a ban on AR-15-style-rifles, questioning why civilians need such weapons.

“I never thought I had a need for that type of a high-capacity automatic weapon,” Manchin told CNN on Monday. “I like to shoot, I like to go out and hunt. I like to go out sports shooting. I do all of that. But I’ve never felt I needed something of that magnitude.” The AR-15 used in a string of recent mass-shootings is a semi-automatic rifle; it does not have automatic capabilities as Manchin implied.

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin signaled support for banning assault-style weapons and raising the age for legal purchases of the weapons – as senators from both parties negotiate on a response to the spate of gun massacres.

But Manchin’s supportive comments about two gun control ideas promoted by President Joe Biden don’t change the fundamental dynamic in the chamber, where gun control advocates do not appear close to getting the 60 votes needed to overcome a Republican filibuster.

