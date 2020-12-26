Another Biden walks free.

Joe Biden’s niece Caroline Biden pleaded guilty to DUI on Dec. 3 — and was sentenced to 20 days to six months of “confinement,” Pennsylvania court records said.

But the small print shows Biden, 33, won’t see a day behind bars after she negotiated a plea deal with the Montgomery County district attorney.

As her Uncle Joe campaigned for president, the case took more than a year crawling through the Pennsylvania courts. Her arraignment was held on Nov. 4 — one day after the presidential election.

