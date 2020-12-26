Another Biden walks free.
Joe Biden’s niece Caroline Biden pleaded guilty to DUI on Dec. 3 — and was sentenced to 20 days to six months of “confinement,” Pennsylvania court records said.
But the small print shows Biden, 33, won’t see a day behind bars after she negotiated a plea deal with the Montgomery County district attorney.
As her Uncle Joe campaigned for president, the case took more than a year crawling through the Pennsylvania courts. Her arraignment was held on Nov. 4 — one day after the presidential election.
– Read more at the NY Post.
Caroline Biden credit card scam 2 years ago.
Caroline Biden in fight with roommate 5 years ago
Comment by baitfish
Posted in Fauci admits lying about Covid immunity goalposts based on public polling Dec 26, 08:09
Comment by inluminatuo
Posted in The birth of Jesus Dec 26, 08:08
Comment by disqus_OPzdWRvNQ8
Posted in Tenn. campus opens arms to unqualified anti-Semite Dec 26, 07:30
Comment by Mike Livo
Posted in The Sovietization of California Dec 26, 07:30
Comment by ltuser
Posted in 40 Pa. restaurants ordered to close for defying Gov. Wolf’s indoor dining ban Dec 26, 00:44