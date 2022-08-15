JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – President Joe Biden attended service at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Johns Island Saturday evening.

It is just one of many places the President and First Lady have been since coming to the Lowcountry for vacation last week.

The President and his family have been staying in a house on Kiawah Island during their stay.

After a quiet day Thursday, the President was spotted at Turtle Point Golf Course on Kiawah Island Friday, where the White House reported that the President was “participating in a taping for White House digital.”

On Saturday, shortly after 5:30 p.m., the President arrived at Holy Spirit Catholic Church where he attended their Saturday Evening Mass.

Sunday morning, President Biden took a mid-morning bike ride on the beach.

When asked about his vacation, Biden said he’s “enjoying it a great deal,” and said he’s “been on the phone a lot.”

President Biden also took selfies and talked with several beachgoers soaking up the sun Sunday morning, and a few people gathered to applaud the President.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was seen walking in and out of shops at Fresh Fields Village on Sunday.

The President is expected to be in the Lowcountry until Tuesday. The Town of Kiawah is reminding visitors and residents to be patient as the First Family moves around the area during their stay.

