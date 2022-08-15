JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – President Joe Biden attended service at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Johns Island Saturday evening.
It is just one of many places the President and First Lady have been since coming to the Lowcountry for vacation last week.
The President and his family have been staying in a house on Kiawah Island during their stay.
After a quiet day Thursday, the President was spotted at Turtle Point Golf Course on Kiawah Island Friday, where the White House reported that the President was “participating in a taping for White House digital.”
On Saturday, shortly after 5:30 p.m., the President arrived at Holy Spirit Catholic Church where he attended their Saturday Evening Mass.
Sunday morning, President Biden took a mid-morning bike ride on the beach.
When asked about his vacation, Biden said he’s “enjoying it a great deal,” and said he’s “been on the phone a lot.”
President Biden also took selfies and talked with several beachgoers soaking up the sun Sunday morning, and a few people gathered to applaud the President.
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was seen walking in and out of shops at Fresh Fields Village on Sunday.
The President is expected to be in the Lowcountry until Tuesday. The Town of Kiawah is reminding visitors and residents to be patient as the First Family moves around the area during their stay.
© © 1998-2022 WCBD, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.
The following photos are from Twitter:
Jill Biden goes for shopping in Kiawah Island shops with Hunter's wife. pic.twitter.com/BbZH1bFCC6
— Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) August 14, 2022
A hotel room is missing the drapes … https://t.co/PP2aJcgAgV
— Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) August 14, 2022
— john (@johnhackerla) August 14, 2022
#cnn #JoeBiden #JillBiden https://t.co/iZGSQjLYFk
— J. Pate (@JayP765) August 15, 2022
#jillbiden has no shame. Dress your age! pic.twitter.com/gqHOEHriZv
— Bootsie (@Bootsie18404080) August 14, 2022
“Jill Biden” why do they say Jill Biden is embarrassing the country, at least she has her clothes on, even if you don’t like the dress. #JillBiden #Trump pic.twitter.com/FvK9TBQmLo
— anthony (@anthony51483709) August 15, 2022
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
IT looks like Dr.FRAUD Jill Biden is Enjoying her Vacation on the Taxpayer’s Money. Dr. Fraud Jill Biden has enough Money at hand thru her Pretending President Joe R. Biden so that the Taxpayer’s Money is not being used.
Many thousands of people put out of work since Biden took office and immediately and coldly killed the energy and manufacturing producing sectors; people are trying to stay afloat despite Bidenflation. Have a good time buying trinkets in SC “Doctor” before the little shops close down–thanks to the Family Cartel.
Dr. Jill, (yes, educational degree) but dresses like she thinks she’s a little girl or a teenager. She’s over 70 and looks 80 but still the sandals with the bony feet, skirts above the knee and the styles like teens wear. No wonder Twitter goes nuts. Those pictures are the laugh of the day.
The best pic was the one comparing her to beautiful Melania.
Unfortunately, Jill is the perfect complement to Joe in making Americans look like fools. Thanks again, Biden voters. You really stuck your butts in the meat grinder this time, but no mean tweets so I guess it’s worth it to you.
Joe and Jill attend Holy Spirt Catholic Church while middle class people in town cry “Holy Smoke” when they see the food prices at the gas pump and food stores. They came to the low country because by nature Joe and Jill just cannot take the high road. They decided to go to Kiawah Island named after a small native American tribe. They apparently needed help acting native and acting American. White House reported that the President was “participating in a taping for White House digital, which Joe thought was the usual exercise in giving THE PEOPLE his middle digit finger. The President arrived at Holy Spirit Catholic Church where he attended their Saturday Evening Mass, where the Latino Priest who only spoke Spanish kept demanding Mas, Mas for the collection plate before he would allow Joe to attend and take communion. Joe went of a bike ride while Hunter trolled for a Dyke ride. When a few people gathered to applaud the President, Joe dream he was leading a Trump rally. Asked about his vacation Biden said he’s “enjoying it a great deal,” and said he’s “been on the phone a lot.”,,,,,but to date nobody has mentioned Mar-a Lago???? Can this guy ever tell the truth?