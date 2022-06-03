MSNBC’s hiring of White House press secretary Jen Psaki is another troubling sign that the corrupt media revolving door is alive and well.

Just mere weeks after leaving the Biden administration, Psaki announced she’ll be shilling for the president and Democrats and raking in big bucks at the far-left cable news network — further blurring the lines between the government and media.

According to MSNBC, starting this fall Psaki will appear across all programs on cable and host her own streaming show on Peacock, which will probably be just as successful as Chris Wallace and Jim Acosta’s shows on CNN.

She’ll also be a regular on MSNBC’s left-leaning coverage of the midterm elections and 2024 presidential election.

During Psaki’s short, 16-month tenure at the White House, Biden’s approval ratings tanked while inflation and gas prices soared. And this is her reward.

Her entire time at the White House was nothing but an audition for a future TV talking head career, advocating not for the American people but herself. She’ll be an operative masquerading as a journalist.

Psaki entered the White House job promising to bring “truth and transparency back to the briefing room” and “sharing information even when it is hard to hear” — a slap at the Trump administration.

Then she broke that pledge by secretly negotiating with MSNBC while still on the public payroll — raising serious ethical questions.

Yet it’s hard to find a single word of criticism from the left-leaning media about Psaki’s move.

In an incoherent tweet, Psaki tried to explain what she’ll be doing for MSNBC.

“Breaking down the facts and getting to the bottom of what’s driving the issues that matter most to people in this country has never been more important,” Psaki said.

“Her extensive experience in government and on the campaign trail and perspective as a White House and Washington insider is the type of analysis that sets MSNBC apart,” cable network President Rashida Jones said. “Jen’s sharp wit and relatability combined with the mastery of the subjects she covers have made her a household name across the nation.”

Psaki actually was best known for her dust-ups with reporters who challenged her, like Fox News’s Peter Doocy. And when she wanted to evade a question she would simply move on without answering it.

Psaki joins a roster of former government communications officials who have gone on to the broadcasting and cable world, including ABC’s George Stephanopoulos and Fox News’s Kayleigh McEnany, former President Donald Trump’s press secretary.

But never has a White House press secretary moved so quickly and brazenly into the world of high-paid talking heads. She’ll now be “commenting” on Biden initiatives and gaffes that just a few weeks ago she was defending.

And Psaki’s hiring will leave the door open for potential corruption, like CNN’s Donna Brazile leaking debate questions to Hillary Clinton. Can Psaki really be trusted to not cross the line the next time there’s a debate hosted by MSNBC?

Psaki joins Symone Sanders, former spokeswoman for Vice President Kamala Harris, at MSNBC.

Who’s next? Jill Biden?

