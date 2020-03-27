CNN host Jake Tapper called out Democratic presidential front-runner Joseph R. Biden for coughing into his hand during a live interview Tuesday as the country is being urged to adopt safer health practices during the coronavirus pandemic.

The former vice president appeared on CNN’s “The Lead” from home via satellite and coughed into his hand after saying he had not been tested for COVID-19.

“Excuse me,” Mr. Biden said.

“You know, you’re supposed to cough into your elbow,” Mr. Tapper replied. “I don’t know, sir. I learned that actually covering your White House.”

“No, actually that’s true, but fortunately I’m alone in my home,” Mr. Biden said. “But that’s OK. I agree, you’re right.”

“All right,” Mr. Tapper responded. “It’s kind of old school to do it with your hand. Do it into your elbow, you’re supposed to do it.”

“Thank you,” Mr. Biden replied.

