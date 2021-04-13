As the Biden administration struggles to stay afloat in the sea of child migrants flooding the southern border, they are now flying unaccompanied minors cross-country to emergency housing facilities.

But, Iowa isn’t having it, marking the first state to refuse White House pleas to provide temporary housing.

Last week, republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds rejected a federal request to host migrant children into her state, urging it’s the “president’s problem.”

“This is not our problem,” Reynolds said. “This is the president’s problem He’s the one that has opened the border, and he needs to be responsible for this and he needs to stop it.”

Iowa’s Department of Human Services made the decision, taking into consideration whether or not the state was equipped to respond to local and federal needs amid economic struggles and the pandemic.

“This is due to limited resources and administrative concerns. We have an obligation to take care of our children first and absent the resources or a clear and comprehensive plan for federal support, we were unable to accommodate the request,” Iowa’s director of Human Services said in a statement to the White House. “We acknowledge this is an incredibly saddening and difficult situation.”

As thousands of children illegally make their way across the border each day, the Biden administration is struggling to make room. In March alone, nearly 20,000 children were taken in by Customs and Border Protection, a number that is only expected to grow, according to the Daily Wire.

Because they are experiencing heavy overcrowding, the Biden administration is now reportedly flying children across the country to non-border states. There are currently 11 overflow facilities in border states, and another will soon open in Michigan.

The new intake center, in Albion, Michigan, will house up to 240 children age 12 and under, according to the Washington Examiner.

The post ‘PRESIDENT’S PROBLEM’: Iowa Governor Rejects White House Request to House Child Migrants appeared first on Human Events.

© Copyright 2021 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.