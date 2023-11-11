(The Center Square) – Voters have their eyes on their bottom line ahead of the 2024 election.
Voters are more concerned about inflation now than they were over the summer, even though most metrics for inflation have eased.
Inflation peaked at 9.1% in June 2022 and stood at 3.7% in September 2023. The inflation rate remains above the Fed’s 2% target. Still, it remains the top issue among voters and is certain to shape the 2024 presidential race.
“Inflation makes people miserable, and it’s a key weakness for [President Joe] Biden,” said David Byler, chief of research at Noble Predictive Insights. “But voters tend to judge presidents on short term economic trends. If the economy feels better to them by this time next year, that will help Biden hugely. But if people keep feeling the pain of high prices, he could be in real trouble.”
Inflation has squeezed the budgets of American families as prices for food, fuel, housing and other staples have increased.
The Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll, conducted in conjunction with Noble Predictive Insights, found that 48% of registered voters picked inflation as the top issue from a list of 18. That was followed by illegal immigration (33%), crime/violence (28%) and economy/jobs (24%).
Those numbers are similar to what The Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll found in a summer poll conducted July 31-Aug. 3. In that case, inflation topped the list with (44%), followed by crime/violence (27%) and illegal immigration (25%). The polling shows voters concerns about those issues have grown since then, with worries about illegal immigration overtaking crime/violence.
“Inflation might be slowing down but that doesn’t mean prices have decreased,” Byler said. “If people still feel like they’re paying too much for essentials like groceries or gas, then they’re going to be unhappy about the economy. And when they take a poll, they’re going to mark inflation as a key pain point.”
The poll of 2,605 voters included 1,035 Republicans, 1,074 Democrats, and 496 true Independents, among the most comprehensive in the country.
The poll also showed that 95% of registered voters said they have seen prices increase over the last few years with 5% saying they have seen no change.
Among those who reported seeing price increases, 96% said the cost of groceries had increased and 82% said the cost of gasoline had increased. Another 74% said their utility bills had increased.
The poll was conducted by Noble Predictive Insights from Oct. 20-26 with a margin of error of 1.92%.
The very same voters who continually vote FOR ‘out of control spending’ that leads to inflation.
Bidenomics and the Democrat Party’s philosophy of TAX and OVER SPEND.
From day one, the corrupt sock-puppet president Joe Beijing Biden has set out to destroy the U.S. economy, our energy independence and national security. Ask yourself, Why would anyone encourage and totally support 10 million illegal immigrants to come into our country illegally and then allow these illegal immigrants to vote?
Hey suburban housewives and people of color, who voted for Biden and his grandfatherly looks, how is inflation hitting you???? Oh, right in the pocket! How is that for a dose of reality? What does one expect when voters vote for a criminal named Biden, who is bought and paid for by communist China, Iran and Russia (governments who want to destroy our Country and governments who want to take away our freedoms)?
In 1992 James Carville stated “It’s the economy Stupid”, and from then on, Democrats have done all they can to create as many more stupid voters, who chose to rather vote for the right to kill their babies than the right to the safety of economic security. Democrat’s idea of financial security for women is to eliminate the cost of and the very job for which God created them, which used to be the most important job in the country,,,i.e. creating and raising quality human beings. Its hard to blame many of those who devoted 20 or so years of their lives to raise good American son’s whose lives were wasted and thrown away in mindless wars that predominately Democrat Presidents got us into. Biden is promoting the same vote gleaning social insanity, by making our women resort to government rather than husbands as the source of their financial security, sans children who used to provide mental and emotional security, who now rather vote to protect their rights to play God and destroy human life in the womb, with no future generation birthed to produce the wealth that protects them from our American enemies without, and our financial security within. Substituting imported illegals with no concepts of American human self-government or wealth creation, over domestic born Americans educated in proven concepts of successful wealth creation, will never succeed as now offered by the Biden birth’d generation of the immoral economically Stupid.