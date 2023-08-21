(The Center Square) – Voters of all stripes said they are concerned about inflation and price increases more than almost any other issue ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Inflation has squeezed the budgets of American families as prices for food, fuel, housing and other staples have increased. The Center Square Voters’ Voices Poll, conducted in conjunction with Noble Predictive Insights, found it was among the top three issues for 44% of 2,500 registered voters surveyed.

Among Republicans, inflation was among the top three issues for half of those surveyed. That was followed by illegal immigration (42%), government corruption (26%) and economy/jobs (25%).

It was also the top issue for independent voters. Among independents, inflation (40%) was followed by crime/violence (28%), economy/jobs (26%), government corruption and illegal immigration (both 22%).

For Democrats, the top issue was climate change (44%), followed by inflation (40%), abortion rights (35%), crime/violence (30%) and health care access (29%).

“Inflation was actually high across all three groups,” said Mike Noble, founder and CEO of Noble Predictive Insights. “Inflation is a huge pain point, huge concern. So I think we’re going to see a lot of talking about that during this election.”

More Democrats (30%) and independents (28%) said crime/violence was a top issue than Republicans (24%).

Independent voters were more aligned with Republicans on a number of issues, including national debt/government spending, illegal immigration and government corruption, among other issues. But independents were more closely aligned with Democrats on issues such as health care access and climate change.

The poll was conducted by Noble Predictive Insights from July 31 to Aug. 3. Unlike traditional national polls, with a limited respondent count of about 1,000, Noble Predictive surveyed 1,000 registered Republicans, 1,000 registered Democrats, and 500 independents, culminating in a sample size of 2,500. The margin of error for the aggregate sample was ±2.4%, with each political group independently weighted. For information about the methodology, visit www.noblepredictiveinsights.com.