Industrial wind towers (IWTs) warm the earth. How can warming the earth faster by using wind power instead of coal, nuclear and natural gas help lower temperatures? How does warming the earth cool the earth?

A Harvard professor released a research paper that pointed out the if we built enough wind towers to provide power for our electric grid, it would warm the United States by 0.24°C(0.43°F). And he tells us that we will need far more than we thought, taking up far more land than we thought. More thanwhat the ‘experts’ have told us.

A large study published in Nature drew this startlingobservation. That large numbers of IWTs will increasetemperature 0.72°C (1.3°F) per DECADE. This means in three decades, warming would be 2.26°C, a whopping 4°F.

Far more than what the climate ‘experts’ and the U.N. are warning will cause all kinds of extreme weather events, etc.Many of these climate doom predictions go against present weather trends. This study said.

“Our results show a significant warming trend of up to 0.72 °C per decade, particularly at night-time, over wind farms relative to nearby non-wind-farm regions.”

Another study published in the Scientific American is titled.

“Wind Power Found to Affect Local Climate

Wind farms can alter the nearby rainfall and temperature, suggesting a need for more comprehensive studies of future energy systems.”

This study found that warming was as much as 0.5°C (0.9°F) around the west Texas wind turbines. This study didn’t address whether it would increase every decade or was a one-timeongoing event.

To get half the electricity needed for today’s needs, we would need about 350,000 more IWTs on top of the 70,000 the United States has now. We are are adding about 3,000 per year. We are on the 120-year plan.

I wonder if there are enough good places to put all those towers. Wherever there is a tower, picture five more in the area. IWTsneed to be separated, so they don’t take or block each other’swind. In addition, they use about an acre and a half each.

Wind towers convert the energy of the wind into electricity. This loss of wind energy causes the changes in weather patterns and the warming. Some places will get more rain and others lesswith the addition of more IWTs. It depends on what prevailing winds the IWTs take energy from.

These changing weather patterns sound exactly like the symptoms the ‘experts’ tell us will happen because of man-made climate change. For those that believe in it.

The earth has gently warmed since the end of the Little Ice Age, about 1850. It has warmed about .8°C or (1.6°F) in the last 100 years and a bit more before then. It is generally agreed that prior to 1960 there was not enough increase in CO2 to make that much difference in the temperature.

I ask you. What caused the warming for the first 110 years of this 170-year time period?

The green blob doesn’t want to take too close a look at the warming caused by IWTs. Who can believe that it is a good idea to warm the earth to save the earth from too much warmth?

The elephant in the room is what will provide electric power the 70% of the time that both wind and solar produce little or none? In addition, both wind and solar have been known to take a few day break, often when electricity is needed the most. When it is really hot or really cold. Also called peak demand.

Europe has been experiencing a year long wind drought. Their wind production, that they rely heavily, is down 20% from prioryears. Could it be IWT induced climate change?

I ask you to tell people who have not joined the climate religion that wind and solar are expensive in the long run. They actually do the very thing that they are supposed to prevent. Make the world warmer.

