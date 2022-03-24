Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill requiring all counties using voting machines to have paper back-ups before the 2024 presidential election.

Indeed, as reported by Just the News, more than half of the counties in Indiana (59 out of 92) now use MicroVote voting machines, making it impossible for election workers to do an audit following an election if necessary.

The new law requires counties using MicroVote voting machines to have external printers for all of these machines by July 1, 2024.

The printers, called vvpats, attach to the voting machines and record votes on a roll of thermal paper that stays inside the machine. Voters are required to verify their vote by looking through a clear window on the machine after voting to ensure that the selections on paper match the electronic version.

Under the new law, counties that use the MicroVote machines must have vvpat printers for all machines by July 1, 2024, with the state or federal government supplying money to buy them. Counties must also use the vvpats they already have in the 2022 midterm election.

