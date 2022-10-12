An immigration watchdog is watching with head-spinning amazement after Vice President Kamala Harris made a campaign stop in red-state Texas, where she ignored the border crisis and refused to visit the scene of the crime.

“It’s one of those things that I think the Biden administration is attempting to avoid prior to the midterms,” attorney Art Arthur, of the Center for Immigration Studies, says of Harris’ recent trip to Austin to raise money for the Texas Democratic Party.

Harris was famously tapped by the White House in 2021 to address the flow of illegal aliens streaming across the U.S.-Mexico border. She has visited the border once, now 15 months ago, and the U.S. Border Patrol has apprehended a record-breaking 2 million illegals during the 2022 fiscal year.

Back in Austin, Harris spoke Oct. 9 to a room of fellow Democrats where she rattled off party accomplishments such as passing the Inflation Reduction Act, addressing the “climate crisis,” expanding gun laws, and cancelling student loan debt.

In Texas itself, she said, the state is getting $25 million for bike lanes and $30 million to expand an airport terminal at the Austin-Bergstrom Airport.

On the issue of illegal immigration, in a state overrun with illegal aliens going back decades, Harris told the Texas audience that Democrats stand for “immigrant justice.”

The border crisis isn’t being completely ignored. When the Vice President appeared on a late-night TV show, she accused Republicans of a “dereliction of duty” over the issue of illegal immigration.

“When you see a problem, and we agree that we need to address it,” she lectured, “then if you’re a leader, participate in a solution.”

Summarizing the flood of illegals streaming into Texas, Arthur tells AFN the “disaster at the Southwest border rolls on.”

Even though the Biden administration is avoiding the issue of border security, he predicts voters will remind Biden and Harris in only a few weeks that the issue matters to them.

Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.