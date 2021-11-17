Conservative pundits need to stop accusing Joe Biden and company of “incompetence.” This is all by design – and these folks are playing for keeps.
I used to chalk up liberal policy failures to good intentions gone awry.
Having embraced liberalism in college, I thought it was the best way to help poor people. But as evidence mounted that it actually hurt them, I had to reassess. A lot of people also do that after taxes shred their paychecks, and especially if they marry and have children.
This is one reason Democrats have been reflexively hostile to marriage, using the courts to redefine it. They are also open to lowering the voting age even further, say, to 16. That’s before many of these kids are able to see through the kleptocrats’ false promises of socialist utopia.
I still believe that most Democrats have good intentions and want what’s best for America. But the ones in elective office who are now running our country into the ground? No. They no longer deserve the benefit of the doubt.
Conservative pundits need to stop accusing Biden and company of “incompetence.” This is all by design.
Five and a half decades into the Great Society welfare binge, which destroyed black families and turned cities into hellholes, they are back for more. Always more. In fact, the more power they get, the more they want. It’s never enough. They want it all.
“I think the Left senses that the people are on to them – [that the people] understand that they don’t have good intentions, [that they] are hurting us deliberately and that nobody can sit on the sidelines anymore. They hope to inflict as much damage as they can before that window closes.” (Columnist Robert Knight, in an interview with American Family News)
We’re no longer looking at liberals versus conservatives. The Marxists who have taken over the Democratic Party are hell-bent on destroying any remaining opposition. The good news is that a rising number of Americans, especially parents, now understand the threat and are doing something about it.
The Republican tide in the Nov. 2 election in Virginia and New Jersey and the nationwide parents revolt against leftwing school boards might well be our version of Concord, Massachusetts in 1775. And it can’t come a moment too soon. The White House Marxists who trot Joe Biden out to announce their latest schemes know the window is closing for them.
Their current strategy to “fundamentally transform” America has five pillars:
- Hurling accusations of racism, magnified by compliant media, whenever someone questions any liberal policy or supports common-sense measures like voter ID.
- Using the COVID-19 pandemic to destroy small businesses, turn once-independent citizens into obedient automatons, and to speed up centralized power in large companies, communications and government. This includes villainizing the “unvaxed.”
- Deploying the LGBTQ agenda to isolate and criminalize Christians and observant Jews by turning civil rights law into a battering ram against traditional values.
- Enormously expanding the welfare state to increase dependency.
- Flooding the country with illegal aliens who will become a vast, new dependent population groomed to vote Democrat.
There’s a lot more, including attacks on the Second Amendment and turning our military into a giant social experiment. These folks are playing for keeps.
They know that if they capture Texas, they will end two-party competition in America. So, they are flooding the border and militating against election integrity, calling it “racist.” One snag, however. A lot of Hispanic citizens in Texas are fed up with the open border and are voting Republican.
In Maryland, Democrats are on the verge of gerrymandering out the state’s last Republican congressional district, which is on the conservative Eastern Shore. Earlier, they killed off a reliably Republican seat in Western Maryland by shifting part of hard-left Montgomery County into the district. That left seven of eight congressional districts in Democrat hands, but that isn’t enough. They want one-party rule, no exceptions.
In Virginia, where Republicans swept all statewide races on Nov. 2 and celebrated their capture of the lower house of the legislature, Democrats are demanding a recount in two house races. If they overturn the results, which is often the case, they will turn the GOP’s 52-48 advantage into a tie.
The lesson for Republicans is that there is no respite from the political wars. GOP voters tend to go home when they win, figuring they can get back to their families and businesses. Meanwhile, the Democrats launch lawfare of all kinds, use the media to assail GOP office holders and alter election laws to make vote fraud easier. Object to any of this and you are a white supremacist (even if you are a black woman like Virginia lieutenant governor-elect Winsome Sears). (See my previous column: The cultural shift behind the Republican tsunami)
The most egregious stuff is coming out of Washington.
Joe Biden nominated Gigi Sohn as an FCC commissioner. She is on record saying Big Tech has not censored conservative posts and that Fox News should lose its broadcasting license.
Biden also appointed leftwing lesbian activist Beth Robinson as the first LGBTQ judge on a federal appeals court (the Second Circuit). The only Republicans voting for her were Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.
Another nominee is Saule Omarova, a Lenin Scholarship graduate of Moscow State University, as comptroller of the currency, which oversees banks.
Not only was she part of a Marxist Facebook group as late as 2019, but she has also said of oil, gas and coal companies that “we want them to go bankrupt.” Remember that as gasoline spikes toward $4 a gallon and heating bills skyrocket.
Meanwhile, 19 GOP senators voted for the $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” bill that Joe Biden signed to great fanfare this past week. About 10 percent will go to bridges and highways, and the rest to projects favored by Democrat constituencies, especially climate activists.
Thirteen Republicans in the House voted for it while getting nothing in return, columnist Michael McKenna noted in The Washington Times. All they accomplished was to pull their divided opponents out of trouble and pave the way for an even worse $3.5 trillion blowout bill.
Did you know this “infrastructure” bill adds “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” to federal civil rights law? It also “sets the table for a tax on miles driven, which will eventually be enforced by onboard computers automatically reporting to the government how many miles you’ve driven and where you’ve gone,” Mr. McKenna wrote.
The only place I depart from Mr. McKenna’s excellent analysis is that he generously describes Republican defectors as merely inadequate legislators, calling them “careless.”
I’d call them treacherous.
As I said, I’m done with “good intentions.”
Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.
Yes, it is all by design—but Biden and his administration are still incompetent. If there were no design, these people could not begin to manage this country’s affairs with any degree of competence nor with any level of intelligence and ability. Biden inherited a world of good done by Trump and he has systematically undone every bit of it—not because Trump’s policies weren’t good for the country—quite the opposite—they don’t align with the destructive, America-hating vision embraced by Liberal ideology.
It is an exasperating thing to see Liberals destroy all that is good for the country only to replace it with everything that will ruin it. Things that are good even for them, their children, and their families——their hearts are so hardened and their eyes so blinded that they are unable to will themselves into accepting the truth and supporting what is good and right.
Design aside—the smarts and the ability just aren’t there.
Your comment is correct. Liberals don’t have the smarts and the ability because they hate God. The Bible says, “For the Lord gives wisdom; from his mouth come wisdom and understanding;….” Proverbs 2;6
The treachery of the traitorous, socialist Democrat Party know no bounds.
The Dishonorable, Socialist Democrat Party game plan is to lie, cheat and steal elections in order to take total control of the American people, increase Taxes on everything and bring American commerce and economy to its knees.
Then access power and retain it by any means available –
no matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
This traitorous, dishonorable, dishonest, immoral, socialist Democrat Party has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
According to Milton – “Paradise Lost”, Good intensions were what the road to hell is paved with, and the same thing that is causing the modern-day American Paradise to be lost. The more one seriously listens to any Democrat proposing their good intentions, the more THE PEOPLE are realizing they are just smoke screens that hide their actual bad intensions. The proof is always in the pudding and this gas starved nation is already feeling just one on the bad ingredients use in the pathological political pudding they now serve THE PEOPLE to digest that in the process produces a bloated gas filled painful feeling of its own. In every thousand-page bill they submit they pronounce in BOLD letters their good intentions pronounced in political doublespeak, then enslave you in the fine print that reveals their bad intentions. This is the true definition of a liar, which indeed is both THE DEMOCRAT’s and the Devil’s native tongue, now boldly put down in writing for all to see if you just take the time to read their bills, before they go into effect and you find yourself in the snares and traps of a Trapezoid nation that soon resembles a triangle of truth with the top of the pyramid all but cut off and the all seeing eye of Providence missing.
I’VE BEEN SCREAMING THIS FOR 11 months!!!
I’ve been screaming it since 2000.
Yes, it is possible for Biden to be an incompetent, corrupt and demented individual, and at the same time be the main force in moving the United States to a socialistic society. It is clear he is simply the tool of greater powers in the globalist cabal in hijacking the American culture. In fact, Biden’s reduced mental capability makes it easier for his manipulation. I am reminded of the damaged newscaster played by Peter Finch in the movie “Network” whose media notoriety is used by others to advance their agendas.
I have been saying this for years! What we chalk up to stupidity, ignorance and insanity, is simply playing into their hands. All of these ‘Disastrous’ decisions ARE the PLAN!
Covid, Runaway Inflation, the disaster in Afghanistan, Taliban and China getting state of the art weapons handed to them for free, Americans and Allies being abandoned there, the Out of Control border, Fuel Prices going through the roof, Riots in the Streets, and much more, are EXACTLY what the left has planned for us.
Get used to it OR do something about it. These are our only 2 choices.
“most Democrats have good intentions and want what’s best for America” What makes you think that?
EVERYTHING I see, make me conclude that Democrats (especially elected Democrats) want to implement a Soviet Union style Marxist Dictatorship on America!
They have ALREADY weaponized the FBI (“investigating” people who DARE to object to the RADICAL policies of School Boards).
Do you forget the weaponizing of the IRS by the Obama Administration (slow walking or denying altogether tax exempt status for CONSERVATIVE organizations)?
Mandating masks, vaccines, closing businesses, shutting down oil exploration (and pipelines) – resulting in people LOSING THEIR JOBS (and, as president Brandon would repeat: LOSING THEIR JOBS)!
Throwing open our Southern Border (allowing MILLIONS of [un-vetted and un-screened (for COVID)] Illegal Aliens into the country – AND wanting to give them HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of Tax Payer dollars (EACH)!
THIS is what YOU would call “best for America”?
I sure don’t!
I am DONE with RINOs!
“Democrats want one-party rule, no exceptions”…. that became clear to me back in 2000.
“I still believe that most Democrats have good intentions and want what’s best for America.”
Conservatives need to stop claiming Democrats have any good intentions.
Donald Trump demonstrated what “best for America” could look like: Record low unemployment for Blacks and Hispanics, Low taxes, low fuel costs, no inflation…..
Most Democrats voted for the opposite, a known liar and greedy fool who was demonstrably senile before the campaign began.
I never thought they had good intentions.
That said there isn’t any reason why the Biden admin can’t be trying to subvert our system using a senile old man as a figurehead and be inept at everything they do all at the same time. That’s what I think the situation is.