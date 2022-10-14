An immigration attorney expects a new proposal that would allow noncitizens in Washington, DC, to vote in municipal elections will be challenged for both political and legal reasons. He also questions the legality of millions in taxpayer dollars going to a DC-based legal group defending illegal aliens facing deportation.

In June, the New York Supreme Court ruled that a New York City law – which was passed in December 2021 – allowing noncitizen residents to vote in municipal elections was illegal. Now the Washington, DC City Council, by a 12-1 vote, has sent a measure to Mayor Muriel Bowser to allow noncitizens, including illegal aliens living in the city, to vote in local elections. That would include mayoral, school board, and attorney general races.

Art Arthur is a resident fellow in law and policy at the Center for Immigration Studies.

“The biggest problem that it presents is that it shows that the American people are serious about their immigration laws and [the DC measure] offers a benefit to any alien who can make it to the United States illegally,” he tells AFN.

Arthur predicts the measure will face several hurdles before it can be enacted.

“… Because of [the District of Columbia’s] unique position in our federal structure, Congress actually will have the opportunity to be heard on that,” he explains. “But it’s also likely to face court challenges because it will dilute the votes of citizens in the District.”

Millions to new nonprofit

The CIS fellow is also casting doubts on the legality of the Biden Justice Department awarding tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to a new liberal nonprofit in DC that provides legal support and representation to illegal aliens who are facing deportation.

Fox News reported late last month that the Biden administration has awarded $41 million to the Washington, DC-based Acacia Center for Justice. According to records, the Acacia Center has received six “legal services” contracts from the Department of Justice that carried start dates of September 1.

“Section 292 of the Immigration and Nationality Act permits aliens to be represented,” Arthur explains. “However, it specifically states that such representation is to be at no cost to the federal government. So, the legality of this action is definitely one of those things that I would question.”

But Arthur contends the real question for American voters is whether they think it is a wise use of their money to pay for attorneys for aliens facing removal.

“[Because] at the same time, the principal legal advisor at ICE is calling for her attorneys to use prosecutorial discretion in dismissing cases or agreeing to asylum claims due to a lack of resources,” he notes.

The immigration attorney points out many law firms offer to represent illegals pro-bono. “So, as a political matter it definitely is questionable,” he concludes. “As a legal matter, it’s questionable as well.”

According to Fox News, the DOJ contracts with the Acacia Center began “just months” after the nonprofit received a July 29 determination letter from the IRS, which stated the group’s effective date of tax exemption was December 29, 2021. The Acacia website identifies almost four dozen team members and a 14-member board of trustees.

