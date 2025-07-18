(The Center Square) – Illegal border crossings dropped to their lowest level in recorded U.S. history in June.

Nationwide, 25,228 illegal border crossers were apprehended, the lowest monthly total in history, according to newly published U.S. Customs and Border Protection data.

The greatest number apprehended were nationwide at land, sea and air ports of entry totaling 10,089, followed by 9,306 at the southwest border and 5,833 at the northern border, according to the data.

By comparison, under the Biden administration, there were 204,932 illegal border crossers reported in June 2024, 211,457 in June 2023 and 247,523 in June 2022, the highest numbers ever recorded for the month of June in U.S. history.

June apprehension data dropped from roughly 29,000, where it held consistent in May, April and March. These monthly totals dropped significantly after President Donald Trump entered office, down from 142,751 in October at the beginning of the fiscal year under the Biden administration.

As was the case every month and every year under the Biden and Trump administrations, the majority of illegal entries last month were of single adults, followed by individuals claiming to be in a family unit and unaccompanied minors.

Under the Biden administration, a record number of unaccompanied minors were smuggled and trafficked to the U.S. In fiscal 2022, nearly 153,000 unaccompanied minor illegal border crossers were reported, followed by 137,992 in fiscal 2023 and 110,672 in fiscal 2024. This fiscal year, 27,467 have been reported to date, according to CBP data.

Under new CBP Chief Rodney Scott, CBP is publishing additional information about Border Patrol apprehension data. It’s broken down by monthly totals reported nationwide, at the southwest and northern borders, “at entry” and “at large.” It excludes Office of Field Operations data.

CBP explains that Border Patrol apprehensions at entry “refers to an alien who has entered the United States without admission and has not yet reached his/her destination, regardless of the amount of time since entry.” Border Patrol apprehensions at large “refers to an alien who has illegally entered the United States, has already reached their destination, and is encountered or who was legally admitted and has since overstayed their permitted time, illegally remaining in the U.S.”

The data shows a 90% drop in Border Patrol apprehensions from June 2024 to June 2025. Border Patrol agents apprehended 87,606 illegal foreign nationals nationwide in June 2024. Among them, 1,800 were apprehended at large and 85,806 at entry. By June 2025, Border Patrol agents apprehended 8,024 nationwide, reporting 2,541 at large and 5,483 at entry, according to the data.

While illegal entries were down, drug seizures were up because more Border Patrol agents were in the field looking for drug traffickers. Total seizures of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana increased by 13% nationwide compared to May, “reflecting continued pressure on cartel-driven smuggling routes,” CBP said.

The greatest increase of seizures was of meth, up by 102% from seizures in May. Heroin seizures increased by 19%, cocaine seizures increased by 9% and fentanyl seizures increased by 3% over the month.