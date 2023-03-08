Republican Sen. Blaise Ingoglia has introduced a bill in the Florida Senate that would require any existing political party that supported slavery in its official party platform to reregister under a new name.
The legislation, filed on Feb. 28, 2023, does not mention any party by name but it is obviously directed at the Democratic Party because of its long history of enshrining the right to own slaves as personal property in its platform during the 1800s.
The bill requires that the new name must be substantially different from the party’s existing name.
Voters Can Reregister
The Division of Elections must also provide notice of the party’s cancelation to every Floridian currently registered as a Democrat.
Under the terms of the bill, the voter’s designation as a Democrat would automatically be switched to “No Party Affiliation” and a simple procedure would be made available to the voter to reregister with the renamed party or any other active political party of his or her choice.
Officials of the canceled party would be able to continue in their positions in the renamed party.
A filing of reregistration must be submitted to the Division of Elections no later than six months before any election in which the political party seeking to reregister wants to nominate candidates for public office.
If passed by a simple majority vote of both houses of the legislature and signed by the governor, the law would take effect on July 1, 2023.
The Republican Party has comfortable majorities in the State Senate and House of Representatives.
The Florida Democratic Party was quick to respond to Ingoglia’s proposal with a statement ridiculing the idea saying, “Presenting a bill that would disenfranchise 5 million voters is both unconstitutional and unserious.”
In their statement, the Democrats called the proposal a “publicity stunt,” and urged Republican Governor Ron DeSantis and his party to concentrate their attention on “reforming property insurance, addressing housing affordability, and combating climate change.”
“The sooner DeSantis and his puppets in the legislature learn that Florida is a Democratic Republic and not a Banana Republic, the better off it will be for all Floridians,” they said.
In a press conference, the chairperson of the Florida Democratic Party, Nikki Freid, continued to zero in on DeSantis, describing the bill as the actions of a “dictator.”
Ingoglia, who was elected to the Florida State Senate in 2022 after serving eight years in the State House of Representatives, told reporters that he authored the legislation himself and doubted DeSantis was aware of its recent filing.
The Florida Legislature is presently not in session and won’t be until March 14.
In a press release, Ingoglia defended his bill as a fitting response to left-wing activists for their years of canceling individuals and businesses for things they have said and done in the past.
He said it was “hypocritical” for Democrats to be defacing and removing statues and renaming buildings that have any connection with slavery.
The hardball, hyper-partisan, atmosphere of Florida politics was further illustrated by recent online remarks by Chairman Chris Ziegler of the Republican Party of Florida.
Ziegler posted on social media, “I believe we need to keep every Democrat out of office until they stop pushing socialism, the defunding of the police, open borders, and targeting my children with indoctrination, woke concepts, and sexual content.”
The Governor’s Office did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
Since its founding in 1829, the Democratic Party has fought against every major civil rights initiative, and has a long history of racism and discrimination.
The Democratic Party defended slavery, started the Civil War, opposed Reconstruction, founded the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), imposed segregation, perpetrated Lynchings, and fought against the civil rights acts of the 1950s and 1960s.
Jim Crow laws were state and local laws that enforced racial segregation in the Southern United States. All were enacted in the late 19th and early 20th centuries by white Democrat-dominated state legislatures to disenfranchise and remove political and economic gains made by blacks during the Reconstruction period.
I fully support what these folks are doing.. THE DEMS Have long been the slavery party, now its time to NAME THEM AS SUCH.
Excellent idea! When one thinks of slavery the South and Democrats immediately come to mind,but then again the elites of the party make every effort to control blacks by claiming there’s racism all around them!
These Dishonorable socialist woke Democrat Party’s phony anti-racist crusades have little or nothing to do with protecting the civil rights or sensitivities of people of color or anybody else. But everything to do with the woke Democrats setting themselves up as their saviors. Their practice of patronizing groups cannot yield to the facts that the Democrat Party has a long history of racial discrimination. The Democrat Party’s is not defending the oppressed or the offended but it is about making themselves look like they care with their latest destructive political racist Con.
Here in Georgia they have renamed themselves the Socialist democrat party. I’ve been wondering when they would drop the democrat part .