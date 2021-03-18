John Kerry, the nation’s special climate envoy, has been caught with his mask down.
The former Massachusetts senator and Democratic presidential nominee was seen without a mask while reading on an American Airlines Boston-to-DC flight Wednesday in violation of a host of mask mandates from the CDC to his boss, President Biden.
“We continue to review the matter and we are reaching out to Secretary Kerry to underscore that all customers are expected to wear masks for the duration of their trip,” an American Airlines spokeswoman told the Herald.
Kerry’s Climate Communications team promised a response, then pointed to a tweet where the global warming czar said the unmasking was “malarkey.”
“Feels like there’s some St. Patrick’s day ‘malarkey’ afoot on Twitter,” Kerry tweeted from his @ClimateEnvoy feed Wednesday night. “Let’s be clear: If I dropped my mask to one ear on a flight, it was momentary. I wear my mask because it saves lives and stops the spread. It’s what the science tells us to do.”
The Tennessee Star, which first broke the story, reported Kerry was “not eating, nor drinking,” in his first-class seat just before takeoff from Logan International Airport.
@TheTNStar Exclusive: Biden’s @ClimateEnvoy John Kerry, took off his mask as he settled into a book in his first-class seat just before takeoff today on an @AmericanAir flight Boston to DC. He was not eating, nor drinking. He was simply flaunting Biden’s mandatory mask policy. pic.twitter.com/t1wDq9OtxD
Masks are required before, during and after flights, according to the airlines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and even Biden.
“We need everyone to get vaccinated. We need everyone to keep washing their hands, stay socially distanced, and keep wearing the masks as recommended by the CDC,” Biden said in his address to the nation last week.
The CDC ordered on Jan. 29 that all passengers in U.S. transportation hubs must “wear masks when boarding, disembarking, and for the duration of travel” on airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-shares.
Dr. David Hamer, director of the Travel Clinic at Boston Medical Center and professor of global health at Boston University, said anyone ditching a mask while traveling — even if they have been vaccinated — is asking for trouble.
“Being vaccinated is not a passport to do anything you want,” Hamer said. “We still need to be cautious until the transmission levels go to a very low level.”
He said vaccinated people, likely including Kerry since he’s in Biden’s inner circle, can still spread the virus and possibly catch it, too.
“We still have a lot of COVID out there,” Hamer added. “The most important safety measure is to wear a mask.”
Kerry’s apparent cavalier attitude was extreme enough to have a fellow passenger snap his photo. It also sparked a twitter storm with Donald Trump Jr. posting: “SPOTTED: Liberal hypocrite & Biden Admin official @JohnKerry flouting @JoeBiden’s Federal mask mandate.”
American Airlines added in a late-night follow-up that masks are “required on board our aircraft” and “the crew did not observe Secretary Kerry without a mask, and they were not alerted by other customers to a non-compliance issue.” But, they are going to remind Kerry of masks needing to remain on all the time.
The passenger seated next to him, the photo shows, was wearing a mask.
Howie Carr and Alexi Cohan contributed.
Per Fox News, the person who took the photo of Kerry, without Kerry having a mask on, indicated that Kerry was not eating or drinking, so Kerry and his staff are liars, as they stated that Kerry was eating and drinking. Also, why did American Airlines allow Kerry to go without a mask, since other people have been thrown off their planes in the past, for not wearing masks and since they required the passengers on the Kerry flight to wear masks. American Airlines bows down to an elitist, John Kerry and says nothing to him. American Airlines is lucky I was not on that flight, with Kerry, because I would have given them an earful, with my big mouth!
Ahh. REMEMBER KErry is ‘IMPPORTAAANNNTTT” Rules don’t apply to him, like they do we, the people..
If it really was St. Patrick’s Day in America, all the social snakes would have been beaten out of the American Swamp just like what St. Patrick did to Ireland. Democrat Snakes like Kerry who shed their skins in flip flopping more than they change thier ideas to fit the audiences before them. who cannot tell the difference between a COVID vaccination in the arm, and a Botox injection in his face, which in his case freezes his face, and in Joe Biden’s case freezes his brain. Let him go on thinking he is safe along with his inner circle of jerks.
Why was he not confronted like so many that have been thrown off planes already?
He ain’t special.
Well… he’s a “special” cesspool/swamp scum… that just wont go away.. even if he’s not appointed to anything.
HE Is special.. He’s a libtard politician.. The most specialist group of folks around.
I am surprised he did fly his own plane…
I’m sure Lurch has been briefed on the statistics that 88.6% of the people who wear masks that got tested for the CHINA virus tested positive… a little less than 61% of people who didn’t wear masks tested positive. So following “their” precious science… you’re more likely to contract the CHINA virus if you wear a useless mask.
Those facts don’t matter against their agenda.
Oh, geez! Don’t get so excited over this. For the past year they have shown us over and over that they don’t have to follow the rules that they establish for the rest of us! We should be used to it by now! This is simply typical democrap hypocrisy……do as I SAY, not as I do!!
Maskless knowing COVID19 is manipulated and overblown hyperbole to lockdown our country and the planet
He violated the Logan act – big time. He was over in Iran talking to them during the Trump administration. So why is he not in jail? He seems to do whatever he wants with impunity.
First, if you see another special person without a mask, call the flight attendant and politely ask if you are allowed to take your mask off. Just point out that the special person is not wearing his/hers and then sit back and watch the hypocrisy begin.
On another point; why is Kerry reading a book? Books are created with paper, which is made from trees. Isn’t the destruction of trees contributing to global warming? Why isn’t he reading an e-book?